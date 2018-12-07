 


Jeffrey Deitch, Craig Robins, and Richard Stark
Jeffrey Deitch, Craig Robins, and Richard Stark
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Cardi B, Lele Pons, Art Week Parties, and More

World Red Eye | December 7, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

December 3

Craig Robins Hosts Associates Press Cocktail Reception and Tour at Miami Design District: Craig Robins led the way throughout the Miami Design District on Monday afternoon as guests gathered at Swan for lunch followed by a tour of MDD.

Teyana Taylor
Teyana Taylor
World Red Eye

Teyana Taylor at Rockwell Mondays: Teyana Taylor was celebrating Art Basel at Rockwell on Monday night.

Alan Faena
Alan Faena
World Red Eye

Faena Festival: "This Is Not America": The first-ever Faena Festival is an exploration of America as a concept, a myth, and a narrative that at times has divided us but ultimately has the power to unify across physical, political, and conceptual borders.

Jonathan Anderson
Jonathan Anderson
World Red Eye

December 4

Jonathan Anderson Hosts “Chance Encounters” Cocktail Reception at Lowe Miami Design District: Jonathan Anderson hosted a cocktail reception in the Miami Design District in celebration of the opening of his “Chance Encounters” exhibition.

Pablo de Ritis and Christo
Pablo de Ritis and Christo
World Red Eye

Faena Rose Hosts Artist Christo for Exclusive Screening and Q&A: Iconic artist Christo joined Faena Rose members for a pre-release screening followed by a Q&A of Walking on Water, which documents the creation of his most recent large-scale installation, The Floating Piers, on Italy’s Lake Iseo.

Lance Bass
Lance Bass
World Red Eye

InList’s Fourth Anniversary Art Basel Celebration at RC Cola Plant: Royal Racer kicked off Art Basel week with Lance Bass, Cedric Gervais, and Miguel Paredes in celebration of Moishe Mana’s birthday.

Lele Pons
Lele Pons
World Red Eye

Ocean Drive Magazine and Roche Bobois Host Art of the Party Featuring Lele Pons: Ocean Drive magazine and Roche Bobois partnered to co-host Art of the Party at 1 Hotel South Beach.

Ron English and Jessica Goldman Srebnick
Ron English and Jessica Goldman Srebnick
World Red Eye

Wynwood Walls VIP Dinner and After Party: Goldman Properties and Goldman Global Arts kicked off Art Basel 2018 at the legendary Wynwood Walls with the unveiling of "Beyond Words," a collection of nine new installations by artists from around the globe.

Judy Chicago, Donald Woodman, and Jeffrey Deitch
Judy Chicago, Donald Woodman, and Jeffrey Deitch
World Red Eye

Jeffrey Deitch and Larry Gagosian Opening Cocktail Reception for "Pop Minimalism | Minimalist Pop" at Miami Design District: "Pop Minimalism | Minimalist Pop" was the fourth thematic exhibition to be presented in the Miami Design District during Art Basel.

Alex Gartenfeld, Judy Chicago, and Stefano Tonchi
Alex Gartenfeld, Judy Chicago, and Stefano Tonchi
World Red Eye

Miami Art Week “Judy Chicago: A Reckoning” Members Preview at ICA Miami: Members were invited to celebrate ICA Miami’s newest exhibitions by Judy Chicago, Larry Bell, William N. Copley, Manuel Solano, and more during Miami Art Week.

Bethan Laura Wood
Bethan Laura Wood
World Red Eye

Design Miami 2018 Collectors’ Preview: Design Miami hosted an exclusive collectors' preview. It was the first opportunity for global design collectors to access the most exceptional pieces on the market and for top guests to experience the show before it opens to the public.

Daniel Arsham
Daniel Arsham
World Red Eye

Untitled Art, Miami Beach VIP Preview: The seventh edition of Untitled Art, Miami Beach presents a dynamic roster of 133 international exhibitors from 29 countries and 55 cities.

Cardi B
Cardi B
World Red Eye

E11even Basel 2018 Opening Party Featuring Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and Teyana Taylor: Cardi B put the B in Basel at E11even. Fresh off her breakup with Offset of Migos, Cardi partied with her Bardi Gang.

