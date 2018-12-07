Eyes on Miami: Cardi B, Lele Pons, Art Week Parties, and More

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
December 3
Craig Robins Hosts Associates Press Cocktail Reception and Tour at Miami Design District: Craig Robins led the way throughout the Miami Design District on Monday afternoon as guests gathered at Swan for lunch followed by a tour of MDD.
Teyana Taylor at Rockwell Mondays: Teyana Taylor was celebrating Art Basel at Rockwell on Monday night.
Faena Festival: "This Is Not America": The first-ever Faena Festival is an exploration of America as a concept, a myth, and a narrative that at times has divided us but ultimately has the power to unify across physical, political, and conceptual borders.
December 4
Jonathan Anderson Hosts “Chance Encounters” Cocktail Reception at Lowe Miami Design District: Jonathan Anderson hosted a cocktail reception in the Miami Design District in celebration of the opening of his “Chance Encounters” exhibition.
Faena Rose Hosts Artist Christo for Exclusive Screening and Q&A: Iconic artist Christo joined Faena Rose members for a pre-release screening followed by a Q&A of Walking on Water, which documents the creation of his most recent large-scale installation, The Floating Piers, on Italy’s Lake Iseo.
InList’s Fourth Anniversary Art Basel Celebration at RC Cola Plant: Royal Racer kicked off Art Basel week with Lance Bass, Cedric Gervais, and Miguel Paredes in celebration of Moishe Mana’s birthday.
Ocean Drive Magazine and Roche Bobois Host Art of the Party Featuring Lele Pons: Ocean Drive magazine and Roche Bobois partnered to co-host Art of the Party at 1 Hotel South Beach.
Wynwood Walls VIP Dinner and After Party: Goldman Properties and Goldman Global Arts kicked off Art Basel 2018 at the legendary Wynwood Walls with the unveiling of "Beyond Words," a collection of nine new installations by artists from around the globe.
Jeffrey Deitch and Larry Gagosian Opening Cocktail Reception for "Pop Minimalism | Minimalist Pop" at Miami Design District: "Pop Minimalism | Minimalist Pop" was the fourth thematic exhibition to be presented in the Miami Design District during Art Basel.
Miami Art Week “Judy Chicago: A Reckoning” Members Preview at ICA Miami: Members were invited to celebrate ICA Miami’s newest exhibitions by Judy Chicago, Larry Bell, William N. Copley, Manuel Solano, and more during Miami Art Week.
Design Miami 2018 Collectors’ Preview: Design Miami hosted an exclusive collectors' preview. It was the first opportunity for global design collectors to access the most exceptional pieces on the market and for top guests to experience the show before it opens to the public.
Untitled Art, Miami Beach VIP Preview: The seventh edition of Untitled Art, Miami Beach presents a dynamic roster of 133 international exhibitors from 29 countries and 55 cities.
E11even Basel 2018 Opening Party Featuring Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and Teyana Taylor: Cardi B put the B in Basel at E11even. Fresh off her breakup with Offset of Migos, Cardi partied with her Bardi Gang.
