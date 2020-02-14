Eyes on Miami: Amy Fine Collins, Marc Anthony, T.I., and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.



Wednesday, February 5

Valentino Hosts Pérez Art Museum Miami’s Art of the Party 2020 Gala Kick-Off Celebration at Bal Harbour Boutique

The night kicked off with an intimate shopping event hosted by Valentino for PAMM’s Art of the Party Gala.

Cris Cab, Evelyn & Keith Menin World Red Eye

Bodega’s Five-Year Anniversary

Bodega celebrated its five-year anniversary on Wednesday, February 5 at its South Beach location.

Thursday, February 6

Grand Opening The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Miami Beach Developed by Lionheart Capital & Designed by Piero Lissoni

The largest residential adaptive reuse project in South Florida has made its much-anticipated debut.

Marc Anthony World Red Eye

Marc Anthony Hosts Magnus Sports Party at LIV

On Thursday night, Marc Anthony hosted Magnus Sports Party at LIV. French Montana was also spotted partying at his favorite club in Miami.

Walid Wahab & Franklin Sirmans World Red Eye

Valentino Hosts PAMM Art of the Party Gala Kick-Off at Miami Design District Store

Valentino hosted a private cocktail party to kick-off Pérez Art Museum Miami’s 2020 Art of the Party Gala alongside members of PAMM’s Art of the Party leadership.

Friday, February 7

John Gomes, Fredrik Eklund, & Julia Spillman World Red Eye

The Eklund|Gomes Team Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale Penthouse Launch

The Eklund|Gomes Team, Fort Partners and Douglas Elliman Development Marketing hosted a group of top brokers for the launch of Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale’s $35m Penthouse designed by Tara Bernerd & Partners.

The Nest Grand Opening Celebration

The Nest opened on the rooftop of the Lincoln Eatery on Miami Beach. As the sun set over Miami Beach, over 200 guests sipped hand-crafted cocktails and celebrated the ribbon cutting, lead by Mayor Dan Gelber, Commissioner Michael Gonora, and Terranova Corp.

The Collection Das Renn Treffen 2020 Kick-Off Breakfast

Ready. Set. Porsche! The Collection was proud to be the title sponsor of DRT 2020. To kick off DRT Weekend, The Collection Porsche opened its doors for a Breakfast Rally on February 7 to kick off the DRT Track Day at Miami-Homestead Speedway.

The Collection McLaren Hosts The Elva Intimate Dinner Celebration

The Collection McLaren hosted an intimate dinner to unveil McLaren’s limited series vehicle, the Elva. Guests were invited to be among the first in the world to discover the breathtaking design of the vehicle in person.

Saturday, February 8

DJ Don Hot & Moneybagg Yo World Red Eye

Moneybagg Yo & Le’Veon Bell at Story Saturdays

Moneybagg Yo and Le’Veon Bell brought Story to another level on Saturday night.

E11even’s Sixth Anniversary Celebration Featuring T.I.

E11even celebrated their six-year anniversary on Saturday night, as T.I. gave the crowd whatever they liked when he took center stage.

The Collection Presents Das Renn Treffen 2020

Everyone managed to keep up the pace on the second day of DRT Weekend.

Tuesday, February 11

Elysze Held & Amy Fine Collins World Red Eye

Style Stories: An Evening of Fashion with International Best Dressed List Hall of Famer, Amy Fine Collins at Books & Books Coral Gables

Elysze Held, stylist and senior contributing fashion editor of Indulge, the luxury publication of the Miami Herald, sat with author Amy Fine Collins at Books and Books Coral Gables to discuss her eponymous book, The International Best Dressed List: The Official Story.