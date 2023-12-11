Eyes on Miami: Allen Iverson, Fatboy Slim, Anitta, and Others

click to enlarge Jonlouis Gonzalez World Red Eye

New TimesStella Gallerie opened Jonlouis' fourth debut solo exhibition, "Legacy," at Scope International Contemporary Art Fair.Another evening dining under the stars with Langosteria at the Raleigh was hosted by Peter Marino, Michael Shvo, Radha Arora, and Enrico Buonocore.Unveiling the monumental new mural by renowned artist JR at Superblue Art last night. Enlivening Superblue's exterior façade, "The Chronicles of Miami" features 1,048 portraits of the residents and visitors that define Miami, continuing the artist's acclaimed participatory mural series "Chronicles."The Design Miami/ 2023 curatorial theme spotlights the role design plays in reflecting and responding to the world around us — throughout history and at this pivotal, polarized moment. "Where We Stand" celebrates objects inspired by place, identity, and heritage — and the beauty and power that can be drawn from our most intimate, rooted connections.During the opening night of the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, guests browsed the exhibition of acclaimed artist Charles Gaines, a first solo museum presentation of works by Sasha Gordon, and ground-floor presentations featuring Ahmed Morsi and Tau Lewis. The opening reception included cocktails and a DJ set by Young Collector board co-chair Jack Listens.Unveiled just in time for Art Basel, East Miami partnered with the Museum of Graffiti to present a rare exhibition on superheroes created by leading graffiti artists from around the world.Untitled Art is the leading independent art fair that takes place annually on the sands of Miami Beach. Guided by a mission to support the broader art ecosystem, Untitled Art offers an inclusive platform for discovering contemporary art and prioritizes collaboration in each aspect of the fair.Fat Joe hosted the celebration of life for Raul Conde at Papi Steak with friends and family, including Scott Storch, Noreaga, Chris Jones, and Allen Iverson.In honor of the reveal of the Stella McCartney + Sorayama limited-edition capsule launch, Ingrid Casares, Madison Headrick Nahmad, and Christy Martin host an in-store cocktail at the Stella McCartney Bal Harbour boutique leading into Miami Art Week. Guests browsed the new collection while enjoying refreshing drinks by Poppi.The Craig Robins Collection in Miami comprises over 1,300 pieces of contemporary art and innovative design and is exhibited within the Dacra headquarters in the Miami Design District.Wynwood Walls hosted an exclusive VIP artist party themed "The Power of Purpose," featuring a headlining performance by Fatboy Slim.In partnership with the Bass, the Ritz-Carlton South Beach welcomed Miami Art Week 2023 with "Morris Lapidus: My Home," an exhibition of artwork and furniture by famed architect Morris Lapidus.YoungArts kicked off Miami Art Week with an annual private dinner on the YoungArts Plaza. The event was held with acclaimed artist Jeffrey Gibson, Site Santa Fe, and the Portland Art Museum, as well as sponsors Anthropologie and 7G Group.French artist JR unveiled his newest mural, "The Chronicles of Miami," in the Miami Design District, joined by Anitta, Craig Robins, Peggy Gou, Isabela Grutman, David Grutman, and many more.The Ritz-Carlton South Beach partnered with the Bass for "Morris Lapidus: My Home," a visual feast of architectural wonders, followed by an exquisite dinner affair at Zaytinya by José Andrés.Wynwood Walls hosted a sculpture unveiling ahead of Miami Art Week to reveal the works of Ron English and Dan Lam. Jessica Goldman Srebnick, Wynwood Walls' curator, was in attendance in addition to all of the artists featured in this year's lineup under the Power of Purpose theme. The crowd enjoyed a spectacular unveiling.LIV was popping off on Wednesday night as Sofi Tukker delivered a euphoric set, playing banger after banger! Partygoers danced and vibed to the infectious beats and pounding baselines as they ordered endless bottle service to celebrate Art Basel 2023.Locust Projects celebrated Miami Art Week with the U.S. premiere of "Waterbirds: Migratory Sound Flow," a 2,500-square-foot suspended sound sculpture by Mexico City-based artist Tania Candiani, and "Poetics of Place," a commissioned interactive installation in the Project Room by Miami-based artist Cornelius Tulloch.