Eyes on Miami: Alix Earle, Justin Roberts, Busta Rhymes, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Alex Cooper and Alix Earle
World Red Eye
Alix Earle and Alex Cooper hit the town and dined at Miami's hotspot Gekkō on Tuesday night to celebrate the launch of their Unwell Network. Vibes were at an all-time high while sipping handcrafted cocktails and enjoying a delicious dinner.
Gente De Zona
World Red Eye
Gente De Zona had the crowd lit at Daer Dayclub's poolside on Sunday Afternoon. Partygoers enjoyed bottle parades and live performances.
Kerry Phillips
World Red Eye
Announcing the latest exhibition at the Bass, "Kerry Phillips: Between the mundane and the miraculous," from August 17-October 22.
Romero Britto, Lucas Vidal, Henry Bott, and Jamie Tipton
World Red Eye
Romero Britto, the world's most collected and licensed artist, founded the global brand Britto to share his art beyond collectors' and museums' walls and to inspire happiness with vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes now through different canvas and lifestyle products.
Carlos Solano
World Red Eye
A sentiment found throughout David's art, a constant thread woven into the tapestry of his life's work, is that we are all here for a brief moment. It is why he savored joy and spread it. He lived and laughed and loved more than most, riding the waves of his career around the world.
Paul Whitney and Sherry Wheelock
World Red Eye
Special Olympics Florida athletes and team members gathered recently at Flemings on Brickell Avenue to express their gratitude to the nonprofit's sponsors and partners and to celebrate the courage and contributions of its athletes and all people with intellectual disabilities.
Selene Montecillo, Justin Roberts, and Marci and Marc Roberts
World Red Eye
Justin Roberts celebrated his birthday dinner surrounded by family and friends at Giselle. Followed by bottle parades and dancing the night away at E11even
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes
World Red Eye
LIVONSUNDAY was epic this weekend, with 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes performing live for all to see. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night long.
Kiki on the River was in full blast as guests made their way to their favorite Sunday hotspot. Partygoers spent the night dining, followed by dancing the night away.
It was a magical night at Boho House on Saturday, where the DJ threw it down on the decks and had the vibes at an all-time high. Guests were hanging out in the enchanting courtyard and dancing the night away to sick beats.
Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration where they were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing with their friends until the early morning.
Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach are always a blast. Partygoers were catching a tan and sipping on cocktails all afternoon.
There is no better way to spend your Friday night than at Gala Miami. Partygoers hit the dance floor and danced to sick beats all night.
Hyde Beach on Friday night was a full house. Partygoers were feeling good as they gathered and danced the night away.
Marion served up a spectacular Thursday Soirée. Guests ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the beats all evening long.
Pink Pony hosted its soft opening this past weekend. Partygoers enjoyed the entertainment and bottle specials all night.
Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan is always a great start to the week. Partygoers enjoyed a delicious dinner and handcrafted cocktails.