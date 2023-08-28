 Miami Nightlife Photos: Alix Earle, Justin Roberts, Busta Rhymes | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Alix Earle, Justin Roberts, Busta Rhymes, and Others

World Red Eye's cameras snapped Alix Earle, Justin Roberts, Busta Rhymes, and others around town last week.
August 28, 2023
World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Alex Cooper and Alix Earle
World Red Eye

Alix Earle and Alex Cooper at Gekkō

Alix Earle and Alex Cooper hit the town and dined at Miami's hotspot Gekkō on Tuesday night to celebrate the launch of their Unwell Network. Vibes were at an all-time high while sipping handcrafted cocktails and enjoying a delicious dinner.
click to enlarge
Gente De Zona
World Red Eye

Gente De Zona at Daer

Gente De Zona had the crowd lit at Daer Dayclub's poolside on Sunday Afternoon. Partygoers enjoyed bottle parades and live performances.
click to enlarge
Kerry Phillips
World Red Eye

Exhibition Opening Reception for "Kerry Phillips: Between the Mundane and the Miraculous"

Announcing the latest exhibition at the Bass, "Kerry Phillips: Between the mundane and the miraculous," from August 17-October 22.
click to enlarge
Romero Britto, Lucas Vidal, Henry Bott, and Jamie Tipton
World Red Eye

Grand Opening of the New Britto Retail Experience at Brickell City Centre

Romero Britto, the world's most collected and licensed artist, founded the global brand Britto to share his art beyond collectors' and museums' walls and to inspire happiness with vivid color palettes, iconic imagery, and fun-filled scenes now through different canvas and lifestyle products.
click to enlarge
Carlos Solano
World Red Eye

Life + Light, a Celebration of David "Lebo" Le Batard

A sentiment found throughout David's art, a constant thread woven into the tapestry of his life's work, is that we are all here for a brief moment. It is why he savored joy and spread it. He lived and laughed and loved more than most, riding the waves of his career around the world.
click to enlarge
Paul Whitney and Sherry Wheelock
World Red Eye

Special Olympics Florida Hosts a Night of Celebration at Flemings on Brickell Avenue

Special Olympics Florida athletes and team members gathered recently at Flemings on Brickell Avenue to express their gratitude to the nonprofit's sponsors and partners and to celebrate the courage and contributions of its athletes and all people with intellectual disabilities.
click to enlarge
Selene Montecillo, Justin Roberts, and Marci and Marc Roberts
World Red Eye

Justin Roberts at E11even and Giselle

Justin Roberts celebrated his birthday dinner surrounded by family and friends at Giselle. Followed by bottle parades and dancing the night away at E11even
click to enlarge
50 Cent and Busta Rhymes
World Red Eye

50 Cent, Flo Rida, and Busta Rhymes at LIVONSUNDAY

LIVONSUNDAY was epic this weekend, with 50 Cent and Busta Rhymes performing live for all to see. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night long.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast as guests made their way to their favorite Sunday hotspot. Partygoers spent the night dining, followed by dancing the night away.
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

It was a magical night at Boho House on Saturday, where the DJ threw it down on the decks and had the vibes at an all-time high. Guests were hanging out in the enchanting courtyard and dancing the night away to sick beats.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

Partygoers made their way to Mayami for an epic Friday night celebration where they were ordering endless bottle parades and dancing with their friends until the early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach are always a blast. Partygoers were catching a tan and sipping on cocktails all afternoon.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Fridays at Gala Miami

There is no better way to spend your Friday night than at Gala Miami. Partygoers hit the dance floor and danced to sick beats all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

Hyde Beach on Friday night was a full house. Partygoers were feeling good as they gathered and danced the night away.
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion served up a spectacular Thursday Soirée. Guests ordered endless bottle parades and danced to the beats all evening long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Pink Pony Soft Opening

Pink Pony hosted its soft opening this past weekend. Partygoers enjoyed the entertainment and bottle specials all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan is always a great start to the week. Partygoers enjoyed a delicious dinner and handcrafted cocktails.
