Eyes on Miami: Alex Rodriguez, Pat Riley, Sandy Alcantara, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye,
New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Sixth Street partners and Kast Construction celebrated the topping off of 601 Miami, a major milestone in the completion of the 51-story luxury residential/hotel tower, which is set to open in late 2023.
When it comes to Sunday Funday, no one does it better than Kiki on the River. Guests headed to the riverside hotspot to celebrate the end of the weekend with endless bottle parades and sparklers, keeping the party going into the early morning hours.
Bottled Blonde was packed from wall to wall on Saturday as partygoers cheered to the weekend with endless bottle parades and danced the night away to the sick beats!
On Saturday night, guests at Wynwood hot spot Mayami experienced a high-energy, Tulum-inspired ambiance with plenty of cocktails to go around and an alluring performance by the fire dancers.
Guests gathered at one of Miami’s most hidden gems, Boho House, on Saturday night to enjoy an evening full of drinking and dancing in the enchanting outdoor courtyard.
The Wharf Miami kicked off its fifth-anniversary weekend celebration, and it did not disappoint. With its iconic spot on the Miami River, The Wharf Miami has easily become a staple of the city, and Wharf-goers everywhere came to celebrate.
Guests headed to Bagatelle Miami to enjoy a luxury French Mediterranean dining experience, where they not only enjoyed delicious cuisine but also danced on chairs and enjoyed incredible live entertainment.
Heather and Daymond John and Michelle Pooch
World Red Eye
E11even and Hotel Collection partnered together to bring a sexy and timeless scent of vanilla bean, patchouli, and sandalwood to your home! The exclusive scent launched on 11/11 with a launch party at none other than E11even.
It was a night of cocktails and tastemakers at Española Way’s Tropezón as Desolas Mezcal hosted a “Bebe Viernes” night on November 4.
Alex Rodriguez
World Red Eye
Tiësto had the crowd at E11even throwing their hands up in the air all night. Professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez made a celebrity appearance and was seen hanging out in VIP while partygoers danced until sunrise.
Saturday night was all the way turned up as rapper Soulja Boy brought his pretty boy swag to LIV. Partygoers were dancing under the neon lights as they ordered endless bottles.
Wyclef Jean
World Red Eye
SLS South Beach celebrated ten years with a very special edition of Taste of SLS showcasing interactive dining experiences from Ennismore culinary brands that included The Bazaar by Jose Andres, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Katsuya, and many more. Topping that off, the crowd was treated to an energetic live poolside performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Wyclef Jean.
Pat James Riley and Tim Hardaway
World Red Eye
Pat and Chris Riley, along with Heat executives Andy Elisburg and Steve Stowe, honored Heat legend and Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Tim Hardaway at the inaugural Miami Heat Charitable Fund Dinner Series.
Billy Corben
World Red Eye
Faena Rose welcomed director/ producer Billy Corben to screen and discuss his latest documentary, God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty
. The conversation that ensued was colorful, entertaining, and side-splittingly funny.
Sandy Alcantara and Enrique Santos
World Red Eye
In celebration of their star player’s historic season, the Miami Marlins hosted an exclusive viewing party at Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach for a special documentary recapping pitcher Sandy Alcantara’s year.
Michelle Rubell
World Red Eye
A night at the museum hosted by the Rubell and Simkins families to benefit the work of Achieve Miami at the Rubell Museum.
Mayor Francis Suarez and Eric Kinariwala
World Red Eye
Capsule celebrated the grand opening of its Miami location on November 14 with Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez and founder and CEO Eric Kinariwala in attendance.