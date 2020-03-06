Eyes on Miami: Alex Rodriguez, Michael Bay, Questlove, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Thursday, February 27

Alyson Eastman Pop-Up at Lifehouse Collins Park

On Thursday evening, NYC designer Alyson Eastman hosted a rooftop soirée at Lifehouse Collins Park to introduce her Spring 2020 collection to Miami’s finest fashion crowd.

Moxie’s VIP Grand Opening

Moxie’s kicked off their restaurant opening in Mary Brickell Village with a VIP Opening Party filled with Miami’s most notable.

Kathleen Cannon & Rudabeh Shahbazi World Red Eye

“SoFIA Celebrates” Annual Gala Honors Community Leaders & Volunteers Who Have Advanced Mission to Help Aging Community Thrive at Broward Center for the Performing Arts

SoFIA , a non-profit dedicated to bettering the socio-economic lives of South Florida’s aging community, celebrated another year of progress during SoFIA Celebrates: Uniting Communities presented by AARP and FPL.

Luka Doncic World Red Eye

Friday, February 28

Luka Doncic, Bad Bunny, Becky G, Karol G, Natti Natasha, Anuel AA, & Le’Veon Bell at LIV

On Saturday night, LIV brought out the biggest celebs… Bad Bunny, Becky G, Karol G, Natti Natasha, and Anuel AA were all spotted partying as they watched their bestie Becky G perform. Luka Doncic, the star of the Dallas Mavericks, celebrated his 21st birthday with Mark Cuban at Papi Steak; the party didn’t stop there as he continued the celebrations after at LIV.

Cris Cab World Red Eye

Rácket Celebrates 2nd Year Anniversary Featuring Live Performance by Cris Cab

On Friday night, Wynwood’s premier nightlife destination celebrated its 2-year milestone mixed with their family of resident DJ’s and musicians that have supported rácket since day one.

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks Celebrates 21st Birthday with Mark Cuban at Papi Steak

On Friday night, Luka Doncic, the star of the Dallas Mavericks, celebrated his 21st birthday with Mark Cuban at Papi Steak. Doncic has been making strides in the NBA, being seen as one of the hottest players in the league.

Albita World Red Eye

Grand Opening of Yuca 105 in Miami Beach

Celebrated Peruvian chef Juan Chipoco and Luis Hoyos, owners of CVI.CHE 105, Pollos y Jarras, Wasska Lounge, and the newly debuted INTI.MO and Janet Suarez of Lincoln Road’s iconic Cuban restaurant, YUCA, celebrated the opening of their joint restaurant venture YUCA 105 in Miami Beach.

Nick Wooster World Red Eye

Nick Wooster at Miami Design District

Nick Wooster, known for his impeccable street style and ability to make high fashion look personable, was spotted at the Miami Design District over the weekend.

EXPAND James & Christina Vosotas World Red Eye

Saturday, February 29

Sérêvène Opening at Greystone Miami Beach

VIPs gathered for the opening of Sérêvène at Greystone Miami Beach. Sérêvène showcases the best of French and Japanese cuisine styles reflecting a blend of cultures.

Questlove World Red Eye

Punch Bowl Social Miami Grand Opening

Punch Bowl Social opened its doors in Wynwood as Questlove spun tunes and got the crowd going.

Alexander McQueen Presents The Bass Ball 2020 at The Bass

More than 175 guests attended The Bass Ball, the fundraising gala which provides crucial support for the museum’s ongoing education program, as well as the robust schedule of changing exhibitions.

Busta Rhymes World Red Eye

Busta Rhymes & Le’Veon Bell at Story Saturdays

Busta Rhymes turned Story all the way up on Saturday night when the legendary rapper took center stage. Football player, Le’Veon Bell, was also spotted out.

Alex Rodriguez & Michael Bay World Red Eye

Alex Rodriguez & Michael Bay at Papi Steak

Miami’s favorite papis, Alex Rodriguez and Michael Bay, were spotted on Saturday night drinking Presidente beer and enjoying dinner with friends at Miami Beach hotspot, Papi Steak.

YoungArts Miami Celebration at Private Residence

In celebration of YoungArts Miami 2020, supporters of National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) gathered at the home of Rachel and Joe Furst for a private reception.