Eyes on Miami: Adriana de Moura, Lisa Hochstein, Black Coffee, and Others

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Karen Grimson, Pedro Pérez, Nena Torres, and Luis Pérez-Oramas World Red Eye

click to enlarge Lisa Hochstein World Red Eye

click to enlarge Maris Raffa and Silvia Braz World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Andrea Salazar, Cristha Castellanos, and Eliana Salazar World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Carol Philip and Adriana de Moura World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Black Coffee World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

New TimesFor over two decades, the Guardian Angels have hosted this special event benefiting Holtz Children's Hospital, surrounded by those who embrace their mission.The Design District hosted artist Pedro Pérez in conversation with poet and curator Luis Pérez-Oramas and political scientist Maria de los Angeles Torres.Immerse yourself in a fantastical world of ancient jungles, underwater kingdoms, and legendary cultures in a unique illuminated trail. At Luminosa, you will witness hundreds of illuminated sculptures crafted by 150 artisans and experience a collision of creativity and culture that's never been seen before.The Journey to Success aims to inspire and provide business owners and entrepreneurs with knowledge about the latest entrepreneurial trends and network opportunities.Sold out for the third year in a row, the Vizcaya Ball welcomed 350 guests on Saturday, November 18.The Collection Ferrari and Ferrari of Miami opened its doors to performance and open-top timeless elegance as guests were invited to view the all-new Ferrari Roma Spider.The Collection Aston Martin opened its doors for an Aston Martin DB12 test drive experience. This exclusive test drive event allowed guests to get behind the wheel of the world's first super tourer.Seta and Divino Seas launched their new gallery concept store experience in Miami Beach, incorporating fashion, art, and technology.As the residents of South Florida know, Art Basel comes around every December and is an event for artists to come and display their unique pieces and collections of artwork.Cheers to good fashion with Veuve Clicquot and Neiman Marcus Coral Gables.From Casa Tua to Esme Hotel, influencers were treated to two days of fun-filled activities throughout the beach, getting around with Moke America.Black Coffee and Sunnery James took over the decks and had the crowd going wild at LIV on Friday night. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night long.What a mad night! Mad Club in Wynwood was a full house. Partygoers felt good as they mingled and danced the night away to the sick beats.It was a magical night at Boho House on Saturday. Guests danced under the stars in the courtyard and enjoyed delicious small bites and handcrafted cocktails all night.It was a lit Saturday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the a.m.The haus at Hyde Beach was lit on Friday night. Partygoers danced to the sick beats in the fantastic outdoor courtyard and bar all night.Guests headed to Villa Azur's dinner party on Thursday night to get their fill of some. Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.Marion served up a spectacular Thursday Soirée! Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner while dancing all evening long and ordering endless bottle parades.Mondays at Swan are always a great start to the week. Guests enjoyed delicious cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and impeccable vibes all evening.Ostrow Brasserie, the French kosher eatery making waves in Buena Vista for its innovative menu, charming space, and broad appeal, celebrated with a grand opening party on Saturday, November 18, also kicking off a new weekly Saturday post-Shabbat dinner party. Created by Olivia Ostrowand and Eli Dadon, Ostrow Brasserie aims to elevate kosher dining into an unforgettable culinary adventure.