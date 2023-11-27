 Miami Nightlife Photos: Adriana de Moura, Lisa Hochstein, Black Coffee | Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Adriana de Moura, Lisa Hochstein, Black Coffee, and Others

Miami was a-buzz with events and parties, and World Red Eye's cameras were there to capture it all.
November 27, 2023
Black Coffee
Black Coffee World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye
24th Annual Guardian Angels Luncheon & Fashion Show Benefiting Holtz Children's Hospital at the Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne
For over two decades, the Guardian Angels have hosted this special event benefiting Holtz Children's Hospital, surrounded by those who embrace their mission.
click to enlarge
Karen Grimson, Pedro Pérez, Nena Torres, and Luis Pérez-Oramas
World Red Eye
Time & Time, Again: A Conversation with Pedro Perez at Miami Design District
The Design District hosted artist Pedro Pérez in conversation with poet and curator Luis Pérez-Oramas and political scientist Maria de los Angeles Torres.
click to enlarge
Lisa Hochstein
World Red Eye
Luminosa Returns to Jungle Island 2023
Immerse yourself in a fantastical world of ancient jungles, underwater kingdoms, and legendary cultures in a unique illuminated trail. At Luminosa, you will witness hundreds of illuminated sculptures crafted by 150 artisans and experience a collision of creativity and culture that's never been seen before.
click to enlarge
Maris Raffa and Silvia Braz
World Red Eye
Maris Raffa Experience – The Journey to Success at New World Center
The Journey to Success aims to inspire and provide business owners and entrepreneurs with knowledge about the latest entrepreneurial trends and network opportunities.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye
The 66th Annual Vizcaya Ball
Sold out for the third year in a row, the Vizcaya Ball welcomed 350 guests on Saturday, November 18.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Ferrari Roma Spider Private Preview Event at the Collection

The Collection Ferrari and Ferrari of Miami opened its doors to performance and open-top timeless elegance as guests were invited to view the all-new Ferrari Roma Spider.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Aston Martin DB12 Test Drive Experience at the Collection

The Collection Aston Martin opened its doors for an Aston Martin DB12 test drive experience. This exclusive test drive event allowed guests to get behind the wheel of the world's first super tourer.
click to enlarge
Andrea Salazar, Cristha Castellanos, and Eliana Salazar
World Red Eye

The Art of Fashion: Seta Launches a New Concept Store "Gallery" in Collab with Divino Seas at Sagamore Hotel South Beach

Seta and Divino Seas launched their new gallery concept store experience in Miami Beach, incorporating fashion, art, and technology.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Fast Cars, Fine Art, & Fresh Cocktails: A Pre-Basel Event

As the residents of South Florida know, Art Basel comes around every December and is an event for artists to come and display their unique pieces and collections of artwork.
click to enlarge
Carol Philip and Adriana de Moura
World Red Eye

Veuve Clicquot x Neiman Marcus Coral Gables

Cheers to good fashion with Veuve Clicquot and Neiman Marcus Coral Gables.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Sunglass Hut Holiday Influencer Trip

From Casa Tua to Esme Hotel, influencers were treated to two days of fun-filled activities throughout the beach, getting around with Moke America.
click to enlarge
Black Coffee
World Red Eye

Black Coffee, Sunnery James, and Zoey Dollaz at LIV

Black Coffee and Sunnery James took over the decks and had the crowd going wild at LIV on Friday night. Partygoers enjoyed the vibes and endless bottle parades all night long.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mad Club Wynwood

What a mad night! Mad Club in Wynwood was a full house. Partygoers felt good as they mingled and danced the night away to the sick beats.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

It was a magical night at Boho House on Saturday. Guests danced under the stars in the courtyard and enjoyed delicious small bites and handcrafted cocktails all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

It was a lit Saturday night at Mayami, where partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the a.m.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

The haus at Hyde Beach was lit on Friday night. Partygoers danced to the sick beats in the fantastic outdoor courtyard and bar all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Guests headed to Villa Azur's dinner party on Thursday night to get their fill of some je ne sais quoi. Guests were popping bottles, enjoying a delicious dinner, and dancing the night away.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Marion served up a spectacular Thursday Soirée! Guests enjoyed a delicious dinner while dancing all evening long and ordering endless bottle parades.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mon Cheri Mondays at Swan

Mondays at Swan are always a great start to the week. Guests enjoyed delicious cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and impeccable vibes all evening.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

The Grand Opening of Ostrow Brasserie

Ostrow Brasserie, the French kosher eatery making waves in Buena Vista for its innovative menu, charming space, and broad appeal, celebrated with a grand opening party on Saturday, November 18, also kicking off a new weekly Saturday post-Shabbat dinner party. Created by Olivia Ostrowand and Eli Dadon, Ostrow Brasserie aims to elevate kosher dining into an unforgettable culinary adventure.
