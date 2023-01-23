Eyes on Miami: Adriana De Moura, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Steve Aoki, and Others

click to enlarge Alejandra Moros, Rev. Houston Cypress, Ema Ri, Jean Sarmiento, Rose Marie Cromwell, Onajide Shabaka, Friday, Alberto Checa, Reginald O’Neal, and Chris Molina World Red Eye

click to enlarge Steve Aoki World Red Eye

click to enlarge Adriana De Moura World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge Isabela Rangel Grutman, Amber Ridinger Mclaughlin, Loren Ridinger, Rachel Apfel Glass, Wilton Speight, and David Grutman World Red Eye

click to enlarge Gino LoPinto, DJ Irie, and Daniel Solomon World Red Eye

click to enlarge A Boogie wit da Hoodie World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

click to enlarge DJ Pickle World Red Eye

World Red Eye

click to enlarge World Red Eye

World Red Eye

New TimesFamily, friends, and South Florida's vibrant artist community gathered at Oolite Arts to celebrate the opening of "Good Times," a solo exhibition by multidisciplinary artist Friday.Partygoers headed to Story, where they enjoyed an epic set by Steve Aoki. The crowd went wild as they danced to the sick beats and got caked by the renowned DJ to begin their weekend with a bang.Bentley Residences Miami hosted the Miami Speed & Style Rally official kick-off brunch for the 2023 Motorcar Cavalcade weekend showcasing over $30M in collectible, exotic, and luxury cars which arrived by Police Escort to start the weekend in grand style.Swarm, as the food and beverage partner of the 46th-annual Art Deco Weekend, curated the bars and dining experience for the iconic Miami festival on Ocean Drive.Opening celebration for Tacombi's new location in Miami Beach: Tacombi invited the Miami Beach community to mark the recent opening of its newest location at 1688 Meridian Ave.On Thursday, January 12, Glosslab Sunset Harbour celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Rachel Apfel Glass, David Grutman, Wilton Speight, and Loren Ridinger. Guests sipped on cocktails and snacked on light bites while enjoying complimentary manis following the ceremony.The second installment of the networking and panel conversation series showcased the operating partners of the world-famous ultra-club discussing the history and future of the brand, telling never-before-told stories, and sharing secrets to what makes E11even so successful.A Boogie wit da Hoodie and Zoey Dollaz had the whole crowd partying and dancing the night away as he gave a wild performance at LIV on Friday night.Sunday Funday is always the best at Kiki on the River. Guests headed to the riverside hotspot to celebrate the end of the weekend with endless bottle parades and sparklers, keeping the party going into the early morning hours.The weekend was in full swing on Saturday night, as guests headed to the Brickell hot spot Komodo for the full Miami experience of fine dining and late-night partying.The haus was lit on Friday night. Partygoers at Hyde Beach felt good as they gathered and danced the night away.Monday night at Swan was an exciting way to start the week off, as guests enjoyed delicious cuisine downstairs before continuing the fun and dancing the night away in the trendy upstairs lounge.Sunday Funday was in full effect for the Ski Lodge Pop-Up at Pilo's Tequila Garden. Partygoers brunched all day long as they ordered endless bottle parades and crowded the dance floor to enjoy Miami's acres ski party, a live snow show experience while you party.It was endless bottle parades and impeccable vibes at Marion's famous Thursday Soirée, where guests were dining and dancing the night away to the sick beats.