Eyes on Miami: Lupe Fiasco, 50 Cent, Rich the Kid, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

August 27

X Out Workout at Anatomy Miami Beach: Workout lovers gathered at Anatomy Miami Beach for an intense workout hosted by X Out.

August 29

Rémy Martin Celebrates Season Six of Rémy Producers in Miami with Super Producer Trakgirl at Faena Theater: Rémy Martin continued the search for the next generation of aspiring music producers celebrating season six of Rémy Producers in Miami at the Faena.

September 5

Special Olympics Florida “2019 Athlete Awards Dinner” Kick-Off Celebration at Rácket: Special Olympics Florida – Miami Dade hosted its official 2019 Athlete Awards Gala kick-off event at Rácket in Wynwood.

El Santo VIP Friends and Family Preview Celebration: The team behind Kiki on the River and Mandrake Miami brought its talents to Little Havana with the openings of El Santo Restaurant, Taqueria and Don Diablo, a tequila speakeasy.

Lupe Fiasco World Red Eye

September 6

Neymar and Lupe Fiasco at LIV: Lupe Fiasco was the real superstar Friday night when he took the stage to perform at LIV, with a surprise appearance by Neymar in the crowd.

Roman Jones, Joseph Soto, Joe Carollo, and Carlos Cruz World Red Eye

El Santo Grand Opening Celebration: Commissioner Joe Carollo joined Roman Jones, partner Joseph Souto, and Carlos Cruz to inaugurate the opening of El Santo Restaurant, Taqueria and Don Diablo, with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

September 7

Special Olympics Florida – Miami Dade Hosts Sixth Annual Big Bad BBQ Bash at Esplanade Park: The Sixth Annual Big Bad BBQ Bash on the Water, founded by Danto Builders, was hosted by Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale for the first time in Esplanade Park.

2019 Ferrari Challenge at Homestead-Miami Speedway: The Ferrari Challenge returned to Homestead-Miami Speedway for an exciting race weekend.

50 Cent World Red Eye

50 Cent at E11even Saturdays: 50 Cent partied like it was his birthday at E11even Saturday night.

Rich the Kid World Red Eye

Rich the Kid at Story Saturdays: Rich the Kid took Story by storm as he performed his latest hit song “Plug Walk” Saturday night.

ArtsLaunch 2019 at Adrienne Arsht Center: The Adrienne Arsht Center kicked off Miami’s arts and cultural season with ArtsLaunch2019 September 7.

Rick Ross World Red Eye

September 9

Rick Ross at Rockwell Mondays: It ain’t hard to tell Rick Ross stayed schemin’ Monday night at Rockwell, lighting up the club with bottle parades and a surprise performance.