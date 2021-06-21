Eyes on Miami: 50 Cent, Charly Jordan, David Guetta, and Others

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale Hosts the Ferrari Club of America with Private Rally to Ferrari Challenge Races at Homestead Miami Speedway

On a beautiful South Florida afternoon, the Ferrari Club of America Fort Lauderdale members gathered at Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale for the most anticipated event of the year, the Ferrari Challenge Race series at Homestead Miami Speedway.

50 Cent, Trey Songz, Shenseea, Rauw Alejandro, and Lil Meech at E11even Saturdays

Money was falling from the ceiling all night long as 50 Cent, Trey Songz, and Shenseea took over the stage at E11even and got the crowd hyped beyond belief.

The Art of Furniture by tech+ed+x at the Moore Building Miami Design District

The Art of Furniture is a local activation of tech+ed+x that partnered with visual artists and teamed them up with young students from CARE Elementary School in Wynwood.

Opening Preview of Mezcalista with Soul Clap Charlie at Moxy South Beach

Mezcalista, a sexy, intimate lounge featuring an impressive collection of 100 mezcals and its derivative, tequila, opened this weekend with Soul Clap Charlie on the decks on Friday night.

The Underline Unveils New Public Art installation “Water/Tables” by Cara Despain

The Underline celebrated the unveiling of its newest public art installation, artist Cara Despain‘s "Water/Tables." The installation, in partnership with Miami-Dade County Art in Public Places, revealed two functional ping pong tables and a compelling narrative about climate change.

305 Kicks Grand Opening Celebration

The hottest kicks on the block are now here. 305 Kicks celebrated the grand opening of its new store with a party hosted by the founding brothers, Nelson and Javier Valbuena, featuring music by DJ Jesse Calosso, light bites, drinks, and a raffle for guests to win a special pair of sneakers.

Migos, Tory Lanez, Jeffree Star, Bryce Hall, and Blueface at LIVONSUNDAY

What's better than one Migos? All three of them at LIVONSUNDAY celebrating their newest album drop, Culture III. Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset took over the club for an epic celebration and even hopped on stage to perform new singles off the album for the crowd.

Charly Jordan at Strawberry Moon

Charly Jordan was not playing games on Sunday afternoon when she shut it down with her set at Strawberry Moon. Guests partied poolside while enjoying delicious cocktails, good weather, and even better music.

Cedric Gervais, Kaskade, and David Guetta at Story Fridays

Story was a sight to see on Friday night, as David Guetta returned to take over the decks and play an amazing set for partygoers. Cedric Gervais and Kaskade also stopped by the club to support Guetta and partied into the night alongside each other in the DJ booth.

Amelia Gray and Scott Disick at Papi Steak

On Saturday night Amelia Gray celebrated her birthday at South Beach hot spot Papi Steak with boyfriend Scott Disick and friends.

Gente De Zona at Fridays at the Gramercy

La gozadera was in full effect on Friday night when Gente De Zona took over the Gramercy for an epic celebration to remember.

Villa Azur Thursdays

The weekend celebrations started early at Villa Azur on Thursday night, as guests headed to the Miami Beach lounge to eat, drink, and dance the night away to tunes by DJ Stephan M.

Kiki on the River Sundays

Guests at Kiki on the River had themselves a real Sunday funday as they partied from dusk till dawn at the riverside hotspot.

Mayami Fridays

It was a fiery night at Mayami on Friday night as fire dancers put on an amazing performance for guests to enjoy as they drank and dined at the Wynwood restaurant.

BOHO Fridays

Guests headed down to one of Miami’s most magical hotspots, BOHO House, for an evening of dancing and mingling under the stars.

My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

Wednesday night at Bâoli was one to remember, as the restaurant transformed into an intimate and sexy lounge complete with live performers and a DJ that set the tone for an amazing night.