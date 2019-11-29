Eyes on Miami: Jamie Foxx, Steve Aoki, Robin Thicke, Cedric Gervais, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Monday, November 18

EPIC Celebration at Kimpton EPIC Hotel

An epic celebration occurred in a galaxy far, far away at the Kimpton EPIC hotel. Guests were time traveled up to view the hotel’s newly renovated guest rooms and suites, and then made their way through a galactic tunnel into the hotel’s ballroom where they were greeted with specialty cocktails and space burgers served by “Jane Jetson” and friends.

“It’s Hard to Stop” by Pedro AMOS at Miami Art Society



Miami Art Society presents Pedro AMOS as he debuts his first solo exhibition, “It’s Hard to Stop”, a collection that juxtaposes one’s ideal self versus life’s obstacles. AMOS’s affinity for creating street art has taken him across the globe leaving his unique work in places such as Colombia, Canada, Greece, Cuba, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Wednesday, November 20

Kyle Pulley World Red Eye

“Dexterity of Art”: South Pointe Tavern & Zenith Art & Fashion Pop-Up Partnership at South Pointe Tavern



South of Fifth neighborhood’s favorite hotspot, South Pointe Tavern, has joined forces with Zenith Art and Fashion to create an installation of renowned and emerging artists titled “Dexterity of Art”, bringing a piece of Miami’s Art’s District to the SoFi Community.

Alice Farquhar World Red Eye

The Belvedere Vodka Journey at Red, The Steakhouse



Fourteen of Miami’s most influential mixologists were handpicked to take a plunge into the world of Belvedere Vodka with Global Education Manager, Alice Farquhar.

Zachary Balber World Red Eye

Art Basel Season Kicks Off at Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU



Miami’s leading art world luminaries were front and center for the opening of artist Zachary Balber’s electrifying new show Tamim at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU.

Thursday, November 21

Emilio Estefan & Chuck Close World Red Eye

Opening Celebration of Les Lalanne at The Raleigh Gardens



Honoring the late French artist Claude Lalanne and her husband and collaborator François-Xavier Lalanne, Les Lalanne at The Raleigh Gardens is a temporary public art installation presented by Michael Shvo in the famed Gardens of The Raleigh Hotel, one of Miami Beach’s most celebrated Art Deco properties, opening to the public November 22, 2019.

Botero on Lincoln Road



Miami Beach’s famed Lincoln Road, widely recognized as the city’s hub for art, dining, shopping, and entertainment, will further elevate its arts and culture experience by exhibiting 13 monumental bronze sculptures by world renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero.

Anatomy’s Five-Year Anniversary Celebration



Anatomy is a collaboration among fitness, sports science and nightlife veterans that embodies the future of fitness.

Alan Ket & Allison Freidin World Red Eye

Museum of Graffiti Collector’s Preview



The Museum of Graffiti, a new contemporary art museum and the first institution of its kind to present the history of the global graffiti art movement, will open its doors to the public on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at its new home in the heart of Miami’s vibrant Wynwood neighborhood located at 299 NW 25th Street .

Friday, November 22

Robin Thicke World Red Eye

BleauLive Presents Robin Thicke at Fontainebleau Miami Beach



Robin Thicke returned to Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s BleauLive concert series for the second time.

Emkay & DJ Cazes World Red Eye

Wall Fridays



Wall was lit on Friday night as DJ Cazes brought the club to their feet with his insane mix.

DJ R Silva World Red Eye

Rockwell Fridays



It ain’t hard to tell Rockwell popped off on Friday night, making it the perfect way to kickstart the weekend celebrations.

Johnny Ventura World Red Eye

Miami Design District Performance Series Featuring Johnny Ventura



The Miami Design District’s Fall 2019 Performance Series hosted a tribute to merengue and salsa with a special performance by the legendary Johnny Ventura at Palm Court.

Saturday, November 23

Bobbi Dick Book Signing of “1+9 The Story of Blanchette” at Miami Book Fair



Animal advocate Bobbi Dick was a featured author at the 2019 Miami Book Fair. “1+9 The Story of Blanchette” is Bobbi’s first book. Aimed at children and adults, it’s the true story of how one dog and nine cats completed Bobbi’s family.

Miami City Ballet on Lincoln Road



Miami City Ballet returned to Lincoln Road for a special two-day performance at the Colony Theatre entitled “Ballet on the Beach”.

Sandra Bernhard World Red Eye

Sandra Bernhard’s “Quick Sand” at Faena Theater



Sandra Bernhard showcased her latest work “Quick Sand” at the Faena Theater. Sandra’s fast-paced, quick witted, belly-laughable commentary infused with a raucous mix of cabaret, stand-up, and rock-n-roll ignited the stage leaving the audience hungry for more.

Jamie Foxx World Red Eye

Jamie Foxx at Story Saturdays



Jamie Foxx showed Story what’s up on Saturday night as the actor was spotted behind the booth. Foxx even took control of the mic, making the crowd go wild.

Steve Aoki & Cedric Gervais World Red Eye

Steve Aoki & Cedric Gervais at LIV

You know if Steve Aoki enters LIV it’s about to be one hell of a night. Steve Aoki took center stage as Cedric Gervais made a cameo performance.

Faena Rose Hosts Exclusive Exhibition Tour with Artist Cecilia Vicuña at MOCA North Miami



Faena Rose members enjoyed an exclusive tour led by influential Chilean-born artist, Cecilia Vicuña, of her much-anticipated exhibition, “Cecilia Vicuña: About to Happen”, at MOCA North Miami.