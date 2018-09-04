New Times Seeks Arts and Culture Writers

Miami New Times has immediate openings for writers covering arts and culture in Miami.

If you have a passion for the creative arts — anything from visual art to dance, theater, film, pop culture, fashion, books and beyond — New Times might be looking for you.

There's just one catch: You've gotta be able to write a killer story.

Good candidates will be up to date on the biggest and most interesting events around town. Writers with a passion for contemporary art and local trends are especially encouraged to apply, as are people of color, women and nonbinary candidates, people with disabilities, and writers across the LGBTQIA spectrum.

To be considered, you'll need:



a resumé



two writing samples (ideally published clips) in attachments or as links to stories



two pitches for stories you'd like to write for New Times.

Email the above to music editor Ciara LaVelle at ciara.lavelle@miaminewtimes.com. Applications missing any of the items above will not be considered.