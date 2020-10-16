Eyes on Miami: Jorge Masvidal, Johan Andreassen, and Fountainhead Studios

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

SobelCo — renowned Boca Raton-based real estate development company and one of South Florida’s largest developers for more than 60 years — welcomed guests to revel in sky-high luxury at 321 at Water’s Edge, with an exclusive rosé tasting, chef demonstration, and personal tour on Thursday, September 17. A curated guest list of Fort Lauderdale’s movers and shakers enjoyed a special Seaglass — a Greater Fort Lauderdale rosé Experience – pop-up rosé tasting featuring Bodvár Rosé and a live chef demonstration by chef Giovanni Rocchio. The intimate affair took place in The Caribbean Residence model where guests previewed the three bedrooms, three-and-half baths, and three balconies across 4,408 total square feet — ample space to accommodate social distancing — spectacularly designed by Interiors by Steven G.

On Friday evening, Jorge Masvidal celebrated his highly anticipated El Recuerdo Mezcal goblet launch at Sugar Factory Miami. The professional MMA and UFC fighter, arrived around 7 p.m., wearing a mask, with a group of his friends. Before heading to the restaurant’s second floor, Masvidal snapped some photos in front of the famous “candy dot wall” and retail candy store. The group migrated upstairs where they were greeted by a slew of cocktail goblets including Masvidal’s new Miami Tropical Punch, a combination of El Recuerdo Mezcal White and Gold Tequila, coconut rum, and Triple Sec, topped with tropical gummy drops.

On Friday morning, 300 masks were delivered to The Little Lighthouse Foundation‘s (“LLF”) Partner Facility, Carrfour. This is the second donation of masks to this location, totaling 900 masks donated through 1 Mask 1 World by #WRECares.

The Collection McLaren hosted a private viewing of the all-new 2021 McLaren 765LT Coupe from Tuesday, October 6th, through Thursday, October 8th. Guests were invited to be among the first in the world to discover the breathtaking design of one of 765 in production in a one-on-one setting. Inside the McLaren showroom, guests were greeted by a stunning McLaren lineup including the 2020 720S Spider, 2016 675LT Coupe, and 2020 600LT Spider which paved the way for guests to meet the impressive all-new 2021 Ceramic Gray McLaren 765LT.

On Saturday, October 10, Fountainhead Studios and Residency kicked off the fall arts calendar by opening over 25 Miami-based artists studios to the public for a socially distanced exploration of local artists’ studios.

Atlantic Sapphire, a company transforming the salmon industry with its proprietary Bluehouse™ facilities, has made a new home in South Florida with its first official Bluehouse™ on U.S. soil. The revolutionary bio-secure facility serves as the equivalent of a greenhouse, where fish are given ideal conditions to thrive with a 95 percent water-to-fish-ratio and a simulated environment allowing the salmon to swim against strong currents as they would in the wild. This past month, the company celebrated a vision ten years in the making with its first U.S. harvest. With water sourced from the Floridian Aquifer, the Bluehouse Salmon is not only good for the consumer (delicious, heart-healthy, free of antibiotics, hormones, pesticides, and microplastics), but also good for the environment. World Red Eye met up with Atlantic Sapphire’s chief executive officer, Johan Andreassen, to discuss the monumental first harvest and the journey towards a more sustainable future.