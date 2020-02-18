Miami Comedian Kyle Grooms Produces Comedy Special on His Near-Death Experience

Comedian Kyle Grooms is ready to share what’s on his mind. On Sunday, March 8, one year onward from the cranial health scare that nearly claimed his life, the Miami crowd-pleaser will be dropping his latest comedy special, Brain Humor. In it, he opens up about his March 2019 near-fatal seizure and the removal of the brain tumor that caused it.

“You know, having a seizure isn’t that funny,” Grooms tells New Times. “Having brain surgery isn’t funny. I managed to tell the story.”

The surgery took a toll on Grooms, both physically and professionally. In addition to accruing 24 staples in his head, Grooms was ordered to take it easy. He couldn’t perform until May of 2019; the two-month interval was the longest he had been away from the stage in his 20 year-plus improv comedy career.

By September, he was headlining gigs again. Things were slowly going back to normal, only this time he had undergone the type of harrowing ordeal that often translates to rich comedic material. He subsequently had the idea to do a comedy special and release it on the anniversary of his seizure.

“That’s when I started working on material locally,” Grooms says. “A bunch of people came together and formed like Voltron.”

Miami filmmaker Dean A. Gonzalez was part of the aforementioned crew. As it happens, he had been trying to shoot a comedy special with Grooms as far back as 2017.

“I just wanted everything to be as natural as possible,” Gonzalez says of his directorial approach. “Attention to detail, like handpicking the audience just to make sure the look is good for the front view camera."

In order to find the funny in his near-death experience, Grooms went through the trial-and-error process of telling his story at different stages throughout Miami. Unable to drive for six months after his surgery, Grooms describes the “pain in the ass” of taking Ubers to gigs as he was searching for the right words to tell his story.

“Once my driving ban was over it was easier,” Grooms shares. “I was up [on stage] three, four times a week locally. Once I really started going hard on my special I started booking road gigs so that I could do an hour.”

Coincidentally, Grooms’s first road gig was in his hometown of Perth Amboy, New Jersey. It marked the first time he'd been back since his surgery.

As is the norm with filmed comedy specials, two of Grooms’ shows were taped. He staged an earlier show for friends and family, followed by a 10 p.m. performance for a general audience. Naturally, the 7 p.m. taping had a more personal atmosphere than the later set.

“People who were at both tapings said the first one was a little more intimate so I was a little more vulnerable,” Grooms shares. “I’m happier with the second set.”

The comedian made sure to give props to the person who made Brain Humor, and indeed his continued existence, possible: the man who performed his life-saving surgery was in attendance at the first show.

“I gave him a shout out,” Grooms laughs.

Brain Humor is slated for online release on March 8. More information available at kylegrooms.net.