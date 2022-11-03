Look Out for These Queer Authors at the 2022 Miami Book Fair

During the Miami Book Fair, visitors are surrounded by stories and conversations from all sorts of people with diverse backgrounds. Historically, the publishing and literary world has been dominated by cis-straight, white men, with minority and queer voices often being pushed aside. Luckily, at the Miami Book Fair, there's a seat a the table for everybody.



Every year, the fair invites a diverse swath of writers, including queer voices, to share their stories with the South Florida community. Through talks and plans, the event helps amplify the LGBTQ community. If you're searching for rainbow-hued authors during the 2022 Miami Book Fair, here's where to start:



Kemi Alabi is a Black queer poet and activist. Claudia Rankine selected their book Against Heaven for the 2021 Academy of American Poets First Book Award. Besides having work in major publications like the Atlantic, Alabi also helped organize programs like Echoing Ida, a home for Black women and nonbinary writers, among other things. Catch Kemi Alabi at the Miami Book Fair on Saturday, November 19 for "Poets Disrupting the Status Quo" where they'll be joined by fellow poets Paul Hlava Ceballos, Anni Liu, and Christopher Soto.



Zaina Arafat is an LGBTQ Arab-American fiction and nonfiction writer. Her novel, You Exist Too Much, won a 2021 Lambda Literary Award and focuses on a young Palestinian girl struggling with her queer identity intersecting with her surrounding culture and religion. She also has work in the New York Times and Harper's Bazaar. Kristen Arnett is a queer author whose debut novel, Mostly Dead Things, was a New York Times bestseller. Her most recent novel, With Teeth: A Novel, was a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award in fiction. The novel tells the story of two mothers navigating the world with their son. Both authors will appear together on Sunday, November 21 to discuss their queer novels.



John Paul Brammer is a well-regarded author, illustrator, and LGBTQ advice columnist. His charming memoir, ¡Hola Papi!: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons, discusses his experiences growing up queer and mixed-race in America. Brian Broome's debut memoir Punch Me Up to the Gods was a New York Times Notable Book for 2021 and a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award. The book talks about the different feelings and experiences Broome had while growing up in Ohio as a Black boy discovering he was queer. Brammer and Broome will come together on Saturday, November 20 to discuss their work.



Paula Stone Williams is an LGBTQ activist and speaker who's spoken on TEDWomen and Good Morning America. Her recent memoir As A Woman – What I Learned About Power, Sex, and the Patriarchy After I Transitioned focuses on how Williams, a trans pastor, navigated her faith and identity. She'll be in conversation with Melissa Febos, author of Girlhood, on Saturday, November 20.



Billie-Ray Belcourt is a writer and academic from the Driftpile Cree Nation who writes about his queer Indigenous identity. His fourth and most recent book, A Minor Chorus, focuses on a queer Indigenous doctoral student who steps away from his dissertation to write a novel. Belcourt will be joining the Miami Book Fair virtually on Friday, November 19.



Julia Armfield is the author of Salt Slow and her most recent novel, Our Wives Under the Sea. The latter centers around a marine biologist returning home to her wife after a traumatic mission. Kristen Arnett will join her as they discuss Armfield's latest work in an online forum on Thursday, November 18.