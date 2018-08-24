Eyes on Miami: Kim Kardashian, Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
August 14
Casa Tua x Chanel Shopping Celebration at What Goes Around Comes Around Miami Beach: Socialite Erin Newberg hosted an exclusive cocktail and shopping event in honor of Coco Chanel’s birthday at luxury vintage retailer What Goes Around Comes Around’s Sunset Harbour boutique.
August 16
PAMM Third Thursdays Poplife Social Featuring Steven A. Clark: PAMM celebrated another edition of the monthly Third Thursday Poplife Social, this time featuring a live performance by Steven A. Clark.
Rick Ross at Story Thursdays: It was a night to remember as Rick Ross was spotted partying at Story last Thursday night.
August 17
Kim Kardashian, Rae Sremmurd,
Fat Joe at E11even Fridays: Fat Joe shut E11even down with his performance last Friday night.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Wiz Khalifa at Rockwell Fridays: On Friday night, rapper Wiz Khalifa rocked the house at Rockwell.
August 18
Busta Rhymes at Rockstar Saturdays at
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!