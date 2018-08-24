 


Peter Garcia, Erin Newberg, Angeles Almuna, and Stephanie Hill
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Kim Kardashian, Rick Ross, Wiz Khalifa, and Others

World Red Eye | August 24, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

August 14

Casa Tua x Chanel Shopping Celebration at What Goes Around Comes Around Miami Beach: Socialite Erin Newberg hosted an exclusive cocktail and shopping event in honor of Coco Chanel’s birthday at luxury vintage retailer What Goes Around Comes Around’s Sunset Harbour boutique.

Steven A. Clark
World Red Eye

August 16

PAMM Third Thursdays Poplife Social Featuring Steven A. Clark: PAMM celebrated another edition of the monthly Third Thursday Poplife Social, this time featuring a live performance by Steven A. Clark.

Rick Ross
World Red Eye

Rick Ross at Story Thursdays: It was a night to remember as Rick Ross was spotted partying at Story last Thursday night.

Larsa Pippen, Foodgod, Kim Kardashian, and David Grutman
World Red Eye

August 17

Kim Kardashian, Rae Sremmurd, Foodgod, and Larsa Pippen at LIV: Kim Kardashian made a surprise guest appearance at LIV Friday night along with her friends Larsa Pippen, Foodgod, and David Grutman.

Fat Joe
World Red Eye

Fat Joe at E11even Fridays: Fat Joe shut E11even down with his performance last Friday night.

Wiz Khalifa
World Red Eye

Wiz Khalifa at Rockwell Fridays: On Friday night, rapper Wiz Khalifa rocked the house at Rockwell.

Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star
World Red Eye

August 18

Busta Rhymes at Rockstar Saturdays at Mr Jones: The crowd went wild as Busta Rhymes hit the stage at Rockstar Lifestyle Entertainment club Mr Jones.

