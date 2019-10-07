Miami New Times is looking for a culture editor. This person will be responsible for all music, arts, and culture coverage for miaminewtimes.com — about a half-dozen stories a day. Duties include assigning and editing stories, promoting those stories on social media, analyzing traffic data to grow readership in our music and arts verticals, and repackaging select material for publication in the print edition.

The ideal candidate will be a high-energy individual with polished writing and editing skills who’s intensely interested in exploring new developments on the diverse cultural landscape of Miami and sharing those discoveries with our readers through well-told stories. This is a full-time office job with benefits.

Send a cover letter, resumé, and writing samples to mia-culture-editor@voicemediagroup.com.