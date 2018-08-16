 


Eyes on Miami: Joe Jonas, J. Cole, Rocky Barnes, and Others
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Joe Jonas, J. Cole, Rocky Barnes, and Others

World Red Eye | August 16, 2018
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

August 8

Kiss Me on Wednesdays at Rockwell: The crowd couldn't stop kissing Wednesday night at Rockwell.

Eyes on Miami: Joe Jonas, J. Cole, Rocky Barnes, and Others
World Red Eye

August 9

Mynt Thursdays: Mynt nightclub was the place to be Thursday night.

London On Da Track, Gunna, and Young Thug
London On Da Track, Gunna, and Young Thug
World Red Eye

Young Thug and London on da Track Host Official Concert After Party at El Tucán: Young Thug and London on da Track partied it up Thursday night at their official concert afterparty at El Tucán.

Eyes on Miami: Joe Jonas, J. Cole, Rocky Barnes, and Others
World Red Eye

Addikt Preview Dinner at W Miami: W Miami, located in the heart of Brickell, celebrated the launch of its signature restaurant, Addikt.

Andrew Dent (right)
Andrew Dent (right)
World Red Eye

Family Traveller Magazine U.S. Launch at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Partnership with GFLCVB: The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood hosted the U.S. launch of London's celebrated Family Traveller magazine and website.

J. Cole
J. Cole
World Red Eye

August 10

J. Cole at E11even Fridays: Rapper J. Cole took everyone on a "Power Trip" Friday night at E11even, where he performed his newest song, "KOD," and the throwback "Work Out."

Rocky Barnes
Rocky Barnes
World Red Eye

August 11

Rocky Barnes and Tritonal at LIV: Bride-to-be Rocky Barnes celebrated her bachelorette party with her closest friends at LIV Saturday night.

Nick Jonas, Virgil Abloh, and Joe Jonas
Nick Jonas, Virgil Abloh, and Joe Jonas
World Red Eye

Joe Jonas Celebrates Birthday Party at Story, Featuring Nick Jonas, Virgil Abloh, and Rocky Barnes: Joe Jonas celebrated his birthday early Saturday night.

