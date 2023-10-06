Jen Clay Explores Mental Health With Video-Game Artistry

Are video games art? The question has obsessed the public for years, and in 2023, it's leaning toward "yes." Gamers and designers have continuously advocated for interactive media as artistically valid, and recent years have seen even more diversity and expansive ideas within the game design community. Innovative recent games include narrative-driven indie RPGs like Disco Elysium and tragic adventures like The Last of Us Part 2; one could say the latter game even beat its Hollywood remake in ambition.
Critic Roger Ebert once scorned the form, declaring, "No video gamer now living will survive long enough to experience the medium as an art form." But soon after that statement, the Smithsonian held its exhibition "The Art of Video Games," featuring everything from Space Invaders and Super Mario Bros. to Metal Gear Solid and Myst. Major newspapers employ video game critics, such as Gene Park at the Washington Post.
If Ebert had been able to experience the breathtaking open worlds of Elden Ring or the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, would he have changed his tune?
These arguments don't seem to matter to Jen Clay, a South Florida artist using video games as a medium for her art. Her previous work was in fabric, which she used to make sculptures and wearable art. But trying out game design gave her a new vehicle for her ideas.
"I'm definitely not a video game player," Clay, who grew up in North Carolina and earned an MFA from the University of Florida, says. "[But] I want that intimate experience, where it's almost like in The NeverEnding Story where the book starts to talk to Sebastian. It's kind of spooky. When I was little, I was like, 'Whoa!' But that's what I want, where it feels like it's talking directly to you. I love that, and a video game can do that."
Clay decided a game would be a perfect way to explore mental illness, using the interactive medium to let neurotypical people experience what it feels like to deal with depression. The resulting work, on view at Locust Projects through November 4, is introspective and dark.
The virtual monsters and settings, made from scrap fabric sourced from donations and thrift stores, among other sources, and digitally scanned into the game, draw inspiration from "creature" movies such as Sweetheart, The Blob, and Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Clay finds supernatural or cosmic horror films where humans are faced with confronting or changing into an alien form of life to be a potent metaphor for the depersonalization experienced by the mentally unwell.
"I want it to be the nicest reprieve for people that experience it, you know? And it's almost like role-playing to be like, 'Oh, that's just a thought,' like when you have even suicidal thoughts, a therapist may tell you, 'Oh, it's just a thought,' and it takes away that shame of it. But I also want to create something inviting yet disorienting for people who haven't experienced it so they can feel that ambiguity. Like, how do I show that estrangement from yourself when you have mental health issues, where you are also an alien?"
In terms of genre, Eyes of the Skin could be considered a visual novel (VN), which originated in Japan and favors narrative and player choices over action and points systems. Investigative VNs like the Ace Attorney series and horror stories like Doki Doki Literature Club populate the genre, but it's best known for dating sims, some quirkier than others. Clay cites one in particular: Hatoful Boyfriend, an absurdist take on the genre where potential romantic suitors are all pigeons.
She used digital tools such as TyranoBuilder, a game development engine specifically designed for visual novels, and animation software like Final Cut to build the game, learning how to use them with YouTube tutorials. As part of the programming around Eyes of the Skin, Locust Projects will host a game development workshop on Tuesday, October 24, from 7 to 10 p.m., in Locust Project's Digital Innovation Lounge, where Lopez de Victoria will teach participants how to make their own games with TyranoBuilder. She's hoping her husband's workshop will help to demystify the medium as a creative tool for others in the same way it did for her.
"I see it now that everybody can make a video game; [it] can create a more curated narrative for the players."
– Douglas Markowitz, ArtburstMiami.com
"Jen Clay: Eyes of the Skin." On view through Saturday, November 4, at Locust Projects, 297 NE 67th St., Miami; 305-576-8570; locustprojects.org. Admission is free. Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.