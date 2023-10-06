Jen Clay Explores Mental Health With Video-Game Artistry

click to enlarge Jen Clay’s installation at Locust Projects features the first video game made entirely of animated quilts. Photo by Zachary Balber

click to enlarge Jen Clay's Eyes of the Skin is an installation and video game in which viewers navigate a forest. Photo by Zachary Balber

Are video games art? The question has obsessed the public for years, and in 2023, it's leaning toward "yes." Gamers and designers have continuously advocated for interactive media as artistically valid, and recent years have seen even more diversity and expansive ideas within the game design community. Innovative recent games include narrative-driven indie RPGs likeand tragic adventures like; one could say the latter game even beat its Hollywood remake in ambition.Critic Roger Ebert once scorned the form, declaring, "No video gamer now living will survive long enough to experience the medium as an art form." But soon after that statement, the Smithsonian held its exhibition "The Art of Video Games," featuring everything fromandtoand. Major newspapers employ video game critics, such as Gene Park at theIf Ebert had been able to experience the breathtaking open worlds ofor the, would he have changed his tune?These arguments don't seem to matter to Jen Clay, a South Florida artist using video games as a medium for her art. Her previous work was in fabric, which she used to make sculptures and wearable art. But trying out game design gave her a new vehicle for her ideas."I'm definitely not a video game player," Clay, who grew up in North Carolina and earned an MFA from the University of Florida, says. "[But] I want that intimate experience, where it's almost like inwhere the book starts to talk to Sebastian. It's kind of spooky. When I was little, I was like, 'Whoa!' But that's what I want, where it feels like it's talking directly to you. I love that, and a video game can do that."Clay decided a game would be a perfect way to explore mental illness, using the interactive medium to let neurotypical people experience what it feels like to deal with depression. The resulting work, on view at Locust Projects through November 4, is introspective and dark.In, players are placed in a deep, gloomy forest made up of Clay's soft sculptures, encountering monstrous characters along the path. Text-based prompts give them a series of choices as they navigate the forest. Depending on their choice, they could escape the forest or stay within it. Some endings even have the player turn into one of the monsters. The text messages are careful to avoid shaming the player — instead of "game over," players stuck in the forest are told it's okay and to try again.The virtual monsters and settings, made from scrap fabric sourced from donations and thrift stores, among other sources, and digitally scanned into the game, draw inspiration from "creature" movies such as, and. Clay finds supernatural or cosmic horror films where humans are faced with confronting or changing into an alien form of life to be a potent metaphor for the depersonalization experienced by the mentally unwell."I want it to be the nicest reprieve for people that experience it, you know? And it's almost like role-playing to be like, 'Oh, that's just a thought,' like when you have even suicidal thoughts, a therapist may tell you, 'Oh, it's just a thought,' and it takes away that shame of it. But I also want to create something inviting yet disorienting for people who haven't experienced it so they can feel that ambiguity. Like, how do I show that estrangement from yourself when you have mental health issues, where you are also an alien?"In terms of genre,could be considered a visual novel (VN), which originated in Japan and favors narrative and player choices over action and points systems. Investigative VNs like the Ace Attorney series and horror stories likepopulate the genre, but it's best known for dating sims, some quirkier than others. Clay cites one in particular:, an absurdist take on the genre where potential romantic suitors are all pigeons.Clay, who had no previous experience developing video games, says her husband, New World School of the Arts professor of digital art Samuel Lopez de Victoria, was especially encouraging in getting her to try making a game. "He's obsessed with video games. He really wants everyone to make a video game."She used digital tools such as TyranoBuilder, a game development engine specifically designed for visual novels, and animation software like Final Cut to build the game, learning how to use them with YouTube tutorials. As part of the programming around, Locust Projects will host a game development workshop on Tuesday, October 24, from 7 to 10 p.m., in Locust Project's Digital Innovation Lounge, where Lopez de Victoria will teach participants how to make their own games with TyranoBuilder. She's hoping her husband's workshop will help to demystify the medium as a creative tool for others in the same way it did for her."I see it now that everybody can make a video game; [it] can create a more curated narrative for the players."