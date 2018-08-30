Eyes on Miami: Ja Rule, Fat Joe, DJ Pauly D, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
August 24
Rockwell Fridays: Rockwell was the best place for partygoers to the start the weekend.
Fat Joe at Studio 23 Fridays: Fat Joe turned up the volume at Studio 23 on Friday night.
DJ Pauly D & Daymond John at LIV: DJ Pauly D brought the taste of Italy to LIV on Friday night, when he served cannoli to the crowd.
MGL Fridays at Mokai: Partygoers kicked off their weekend on a wild note at Mokai.
Expressions #atMDD, Day 1: The Miami Design District and Istituto Marangoni Miami launched Expressions #atMDD, a new program of cultural expressions, which brought together an array of luxury brands for a two-day series of great conversation, meaningful exchanges of ideas, and workshops at the one-of-a-kind shopping neighborhood.
August 25
Ja Rule at Story Saturdays: Ja Rule had a Story to tell on Saturday night when the rapper took over the stage and grabbed the mic.
House Saturdays at Wall: "Wallers" had a wild night at House Saturday, where they popped bottles and raged to the house mixes by Malone.
E11even Saturdays: E11even was out of control on Saturday night as the hot Miami nightclub was packed with partygoers turning up under an insane light show.
August 26
Full Moon Celebration at 1 Hotel South Beach: 1 Hotel South Beach was Miami's full moon hub, with themed yoga, sound healing, meditations, and astral card readings.
Hyde Beach Sundays: Partygoers ended their weekend on a wild note at the Hyde Beach pool on Sunday where they enjoyed bottles of champagne and caught some rays.
