From Domestic Violence to Equal Pay, Miami Women Face Barriers to Equality

From gaining the right to vote and entering the workforce to shattering a few glass ceilings and the declaration of International Women's Day on March 8, women have made tremendous strides in gaining equality. But there's still a long way to go.

That's according to the Women's Fund Miami-Dade, which has identified key issues preventing Miami women from achieving full equality.

"We [focus on] areas we must build on to advance women and girls both locally and nationally," said Kathy Andersen, Women's Fund Miami-Dade executive director. "We've served about 75,000 women and girls since we began 26 years ago."

Continue Reading

The Fund, which last year celebrated its Silver Anniversary, runs 500 programs supported by $4 million in funding. The problems the organization focuses on are diverse, ranging from sex trafficking to equal pay. But they have one thing in common: all impact the lives of women living in Miami-Dade County.

In October 2018, their campaign tackled domestic violence because "One in three women locally and nationally will experience it," Andersen said. They took over Metrorail stops and bus shelters and posted billboards emblazoned with the help line to report domestic violence, "because our community needs to know what number to call."

November's focus was on homelessness. The Fund works with the Homeless Trust to assist mothers, LGBTQ youth, and women living without a home.

Mental health and suicide were the focuses in December, because suicide is the second leading cause of death between girls between the ages of 10 and 24 and girls. "Girls are attempting suicide at twice the rate of boys," Andersen said.

Sex trafficking was the campaign focus in January and February via digital billboards throughout the tri-county area as well as a bus wrap on Miami Beach that read "Stolen for Sex: This could be your daughter." The statistics are disturbing; Andersen cites a finding that 67% of the sex trafficking victims encountered by the Miami-Dade state attorney's office are locals, not victims brought here from elsewhere. Florida also leads the country in trafficking, she said.

"These are monthly campaigns that we need to build awareness and take action," Andersen says. "We hope they motivate the if you see something, say something" mantra, and they'll make a call to 211 or 911." 211 locally will divert a caller to whatever service they may need to make a report. "The best thing that can happen is you could save someone's life."

Although locals are aware the Miami community faces these issues, Andersen says, they're often unaware of how widespread the problems are. In particular, people are surprised to learn that one in three women experience intimate partner violence, or that one in three girls will be sexually abused by someone they know or a family member.

Equal Pay will be April's campaign focus, with gender equality and equal pay getting the spotlight. The fund will be campaigning around equal pay for a living wage. Currently, the living wage for one adults and one child is $26 an hour so raising the minimum wage to $15 is crucial, Andersen says. "We need the community's help to advocate for these individuals and drive local government to set proper wages for women."

Gender equality has stalled, with women still earning 78 cents on the dollar. The numbers drop lower for African-American women who only earn 61 cents on the dollar and for Hispanic women, whose number dropped from 55 cents on the dollar last year, to 47 cents this year.

"Also, women are not being promoted and funneled into the workplace at the same rate as men," Andersen says.

Perhaps this is why the theme for International Women's Day 2019 is #balanceforbetter. "We're stronger together, so we need to come together and have conversations about changing workplace practices and policies in order to [ensure women are] paid and progress equally," she said. Negotiating salaries from day one and then again at each yearly review is vital, she adds. "Women need to stop competing and come together. We need to find our voices and realize we're not alone."