InterContinental Miami Is Looking for Its Next Skyline Dancer

Stretch a little. Get your swagger on. Turn on some jams. And when you’re ready to shake it, hit the "record" button.
For a sixth consecutive year, the InterContinental Miami is looking for aspiring talent to land a nightly, silhouette-esque cameo on the building’s 19-story LED display. The hotel’s digital dance-off is now open to anyone 16 and over. To enter, all your booty-shaking self needs to do is submit a video before October 22.
If you’ve ever been in or around downtown Miami, you can’t miss the InterContinental’s massive skyline display.
“When we originally started with our digital canvas, the skyline dancer became infamous and everyone was talking about it,” says general manager Robert Hill. “So here we are today... All a dancer needs is a camera to shoot a video. Our goal is to pick two dancers at the end. And, yes, it is difficult for the judging panel.”
On top of being the talk of the town (and having a spot on the digital canvas every night through 2019), the winners will receive $1,000, a two-night stay at the hotel, meals at on-property restaurants Toro Toro and Olé, and formal recognition during an event on New Year’s Eve.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
In years past, according to Hill, they received about a hundred entries per year. This year, they hope to get upward of 200 entries. Last year’s winners were Lili Granie and Quintas Nelson. And many of the winners have gone on to have dancing careers.
As for a couple of tips to wow the judges, here’s some insight from Hill, who is on the judging panel:
“Go to our hotel’s webpage and view some of the videos of our dancers on the side of the building,” he says. “It’s 19 stories tall and only as wide as the hotel. So show us some moves that work within a vertical screen as opposed to a lot of moves that go outside the screen.”
Wannabe silhouette dancers can submit their videos at the contest site.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!