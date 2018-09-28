 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
That bad-ass dancing on 19 stories of the InterContinental? Yeah, that could be you.EXPAND
That bad-ass dancing on 19 stories of the InterContinental? Yeah, that could be you.
Courtesy InterContinental Miami

InterContinental Miami Is Looking for Its Next Skyline Dancer

Jesse Scott | September 28, 2018 | 9:30am
AA

Stretch a little. Get your swagger on. Turn on some jams. And when you’re ready to shake it, hit the "record" button.

For a sixth consecutive year, the InterContinental Miami is looking for aspiring talent to land a nightly, silhouette-esque cameo on the building’s 19-story LED display. The hotel’s digital dance-off is now open to anyone 16 and over. To enter, all your booty-shaking self needs to do is submit a video before October 22.

Related Stories

If you’ve ever been in or around downtown Miami, you can’t miss the InterContinental’s massive skyline display.

“When we originally started with our digital canvas, the skyline dancer became infamous and everyone was talking about it,” says general manager Robert Hill. “So here we are today... All a dancer needs is a camera to shoot a video. Our goal is to pick two dancers at the end. And, yes, it is difficult for the judging panel.”

On top of being the talk of the town (and having a spot on the digital canvas every night through 2019), the winners will receive $1,000, a two-night stay at the hotel, meals at on-property restaurants Toro Toro and Olé, and formal recognition during an event on New Year’s Eve.

In years past, according to Hill, they received about a hundred entries per year. This year, they hope to get upward of 200 entries. Last year’s winners were Lili Granie and Quintas Nelson. And many of the winners have gone on to have dancing careers.

As for a couple of tips to wow the judges, here’s some insight from Hill, who is on the judging panel:

“Go to our hotel’s webpage and view some of the videos of our dancers on the side of the building,” he says. “It’s 19 stories tall and only as wide as the hotel. So show us some moves that work within a vertical screen as opposed to a lot of moves that go outside the screen.”

Wannabe silhouette dancers can submit their videos at the contest site.

 
Jesse Scott is a freelance writer for Miami New Times covering culture and entertainment. He moved to Fort Lauderdale in 2016 and previously resided in (and played ungodly amounts of roulette in) Sin City. He is a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has covered entertainment for his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, for more than 15 years.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >