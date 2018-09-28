InterContinental Miami Is Looking for Its Next Skyline Dancer

That bad-ass dancing on 19 stories of the InterContinental? Yeah, that could be you.

Stretch a little. Get your swagger on. Turn on some jams. And when you’re ready to shake it, hit the "record" button.

For a sixth consecutive year, the InterContinental Miami is looking for aspiring talent to land a nightly, silhouette-esque cameo on the building’s 19-story LED display. The hotel’s digital dance-off is now open to anyone 16 and over. To enter, all your booty-shaking self needs to do is submit a video before October 22.

If you’ve ever been in or around downtown Miami, you can’t miss the InterContinental’s massive skyline display.