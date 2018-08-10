 


BlocBoy JB
BlocBoy JB
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Iggy Azalea, Camila Mendes, YG, and Others

World Red Eye | August 10, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

July 28

BlocBoy JB and Mya at Rockwell Saturdays: Celebrity rap and hip hop artist BlocBoy JB performed at Rockwell.

YG
YG
World Red Eye

July 30

YG at Rockstar Mondays at Mokai: YG had the crowd feeling like a rockstar, as he made a guest appearance at Mokai on Monday night.

Eyes on Miami: Iggy Azalea, Camila Mendes, YG, and Others
World Red Eye

July 31

Brazilian Shopping Celebration at What Goes Around Comes Around Miami Beach: Luxury vintage boutique What Goes Around Comes Around hosted a Brazilian shopping event at its Miami Beach store.

Amber Kemp-Gerstel
Amber Kemp-Gerstel
World Red Eye

Damask Love and Joann Host Viewing Celebration for NBC's Making It at the Miami Ad School: Miami's resident DIY blogger and craft genius Amber Kemp-Gerstel of Damask Love hosted a late night viewing party to celebrate her coveted spot as one of eight "makers" across the country to compete in a crafting competition on NBC's new primetime TV show Making It hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.

Belkys Nerey and Patricia Tortolani
Belkys Nerey and Patricia Tortolani
World Red Eye

Ocean Drive Magazine and WeWork Host Project Pizza, A Culinary Showdown at WeWork South of Fifth: Ocean Drive magazine and WeWork celebrated Project Pizza, A Culinary Showdown at the WeWork South of Fifth Rooftop.

Eyes on Miami: Iggy Azalea, Camila Mendes, YG, and Others
World Red Eye

August 1

Live at Frost Science: Gastropod Live: The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami's Museum Park continued its Live@Frost Science series with Gastropod Live, featuring co-hosts Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley.

Eyes on Miami: Iggy Azalea, Camila Mendes, YG, and Others
World Red Eye

August 3

Launch of the Upstairs at Rácket: On Friday night, locals gathered at Rácket in the heart of Wynwood to celebrate the opening of its new upstairs space.

Eyes on Miami: Iggy Azalea, Camila Mendes, YG, and Others
World Red Eye

August 4

E11even Saturdays: Saturday night at E11even Miami really popped off when the dancers got up on the stage and put on a performance that stunned the crowd as DJ Shift controlled the decks.

Iggy Azalea and Tyga
Iggy Azalea and Tyga
World Red Eye

Iggy Azalea and Tyga at LIV: Iggy Azalea and Tyga took the stage at LIV on Saturday night. The two rappers got the crowd going while they performed their newest hit "Kream."

Foodgod, David Grutman, and Camila Mendes
Foodgod, David Grutman, and Camila Mendes
World Red Eye

Camila Mendes and Foodgod at Komodo Saturdays: Actress Camila Mendes, known for her role on the CW series Riverdale, was spotted at Komodo on Saturday night dining with Foodgod.

