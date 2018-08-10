Eyes on Miami: Iggy Azalea, Camila Mendes, YG, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
July 28
BlocBoy JB and Mya at Rockwell Saturdays: Celebrity rap and hip hop artist BlocBoy JB performed at Rockwell.
July 30
YG at Rockstar Mondays at Mokai: YG had the crowd feeling like a rockstar, as he made a guest appearance at Mokai on Monday night.
July 31
Brazilian Shopping Celebration at What Goes Around Comes Around Miami Beach: Luxury vintage boutique What Goes Around Comes Around hosted a Brazilian shopping event at its Miami Beach store.
Damask Love and Joann Host Viewing Celebration for NBC’s Making It at the Miami Ad School: Miami’s resident DIY blogger and craft genius Amber Kemp-Gerstel of Damask Love hosted a late night viewing party to celebrate her coveted spot as one of eight “makers” across the country to compete in a crafting competition on NBC’s new primetime TV show Making It hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.
Ocean Drive Magazine and WeWork Host Project Pizza, A Culinary Showdown at WeWork South of Fifth: Ocean Drive magazine and WeWork celebrated Project Pizza, A Culinary Showdown at the WeWork South of Fifth Rooftop.
August 1
Live at Frost Science: Gastropod Live: The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Downtown Miami’s Museum Park continued its Live@Frost Science series with Gastropod Live, featuring co-hosts Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley.
August 3
Launch of the Upstairs at Rácket: On Friday night, locals gathered at Rácket in the heart of Wynwood to celebrate the opening of its new upstairs space.
August 4
E11even Saturdays: Saturday night at E11even Miami really popped off when the dancers got up on the stage and put on a performance that stunned the crowd as DJ Shift controlled the decks.
Iggy Azalea and Tyga at LIV: Iggy Azalea and Tyga took the stage at LIV on Saturday night. The two rappers got the crowd going while they performed their newest hit “Kream.”
Camila Mendes and Foodgod at Komodo Saturdays: Actress Camila Mendes, known for her role on the CW series Riverdale, was spotted at Komodo on Saturday night dining with Foodgod.
