Eyes on Miami: Iggy Azalea, Camila Mendes, YG, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

July 28



BlocBoy JB and Mya at Rockwell Saturdays: Celebrity rap and hip hop artist BlocBoy JB performed at Rockwell.

YG World Red Eye

July 30



YG at Rockstar Mondays at Mokai: YG had the crowd feeling like a rockstar, as he made a guest appearance at Mokai on Monday night.