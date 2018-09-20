 


Eyes on Miami: French Montana, Diddy, Le'Veon Bell, and Others (4)
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: French Montana, Diddy, Le'Veon Bell, and Others

World Red Eye | September 20, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

September 13

Related Stories

Bloomingdale’s Aventura and Miami Magazine Host Fall Fashion Show to Benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Bloomingdale’s and Miami magazine joined forces to celebrate a night of fashion and philanthropy at Bloomingdale’s Aventura Mall.

Eyes on Miami: French Montana, Diddy, Le'Veon Bell, and Others (5)
World Red Eye

September 14

Hyde Beach Fridays: Partygoers got their weekend started on a wild and colorful note at Hyde Beach in the SLS Hotel.

DJ Irie and A Boogie wit da Hoodie
DJ Irie and A Boogie wit da Hoodie
World Red Eye

A Boogie wit da Hoodie at LIV: A Boogie wit da Hoodie had the whole club drowning in champagne as he performed his hit song “Drowning” at LIV.

Eyes on Miami: French Montana, Diddy, Le'Veon Bell, and Others (7)
World Red Eye

Little Lighthouse Foundation Hosts Lucky Hour at Doheny Room: The Little Lighthouse Foundation (LLF) held its LLF Lucky Hour at Doheny Room at the Delano South Beach.

Eyes on Miami: French Montana, Diddy, Le'Veon Bell, and Others (8)
World Red Eye

September 15

Barry’s and Bubbles Benefit for Playing for Change Day at Barry’s Bootcamp Miami Beach: Barry’s and Bubbles teamed up for Playing for Change Day, hosted by Bellissima.

Brian Poli-Dixon
Brian Poli-Dixon
World Red Eye

Brian Poli-Dixon's The Genius Series: South Florida-based artist Brian Poli-Dixon unveiled his newest collection, The Genius Series, at Modart Gallery.

Lynne Golob Gelfman and Tobias Ostrander
Lynne Golob Gelfman and Tobias Ostrander
World Red Eye

Opening of “Grids: A Selection of Paintings by Lynne Golob Gelfman” at PAMM: Art lovers celebrated the opening of "Grids," featuring a collection of work by Miami artist Lynne Golob Gelfman at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM).

Eyes on Miami: French Montana, Diddy, Le'Veon Bell, and Others (11)
World Red Eye

La Pachanga at Ball & Chain: Partygoers salsa danced and enjoyed Cuban cigars all night at Ball & Chain.

French Montana and Diddy
French Montana and Diddy
World Red Eye

French Montana and Diddy at Story Saturdays: French Montana gave partygoers an “Unforgettable” night as he performed his popular hit single at Story Saturday night.

Eyes on Miami: French Montana, Diddy, Le'Veon Bell, and Others (12)
World Red Eye

E11even Saturdays: Partygoers raged all night to DJ Rascal's sick beats at Miami’s only 24-hour nightclub, E11even.

Tory Lanez and Le’Veon Bell
Tory Lanez and Le’Veon Bell
World Red Eye

September 17

Le’Veon Bell EP Release Party with Tory Lanez at Rockwell Mondays: Last time you spotted Le’Veon Bell, it was probably on the field in a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey. But Monday night, the football player-turned-rapper celebrated the release of his EP, My Side of Things, with Tory Lanez at Rockwell.

