  • MVN

    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Grab your peeps — it's time for free fun this week.
Grab your peeps — it's time for free fun this week.
Photo by Daniella Mía

The Eight Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

Jesse Scott | October 28, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Sure, you might've hit up a Halloween party or ten this past weekend, but it's not officially Halloween till Thursday. For Halloween-evening purists, there are plenty of free options, including North Miami Beach's Monster Mash Bash, Double Stubble's extravaganza at Gramps, and a special performance by Richie Hell at the Citadel. The following day, enjoy some First Friday action with the Institute of Contemporary Art and Giralda Under the Stars' tenth-season kickoff in Coral Gables.

Here are the best free events in Miami this week:

Halloween is getting a lot of love, but let's not forget about Día de Los Muertos. The Mexican holiday honoring friends and family who have passed kicks off Thursday and runs through November 2. To celebrate, the kind folks at Modelo have installed an augmented-reality mural on North Miami Avenue in Wynwood with illuminated candles, skeletons, and beer. To experience it to the max, open modelomural.com on your smartphone, aim it at the mural, and crank the volume. Monday through November 2 at 2534 N. Miami Ave., Miami; modelomural.com. Admission is free.

Your trivia night should have a Halloween theme this week. Head to Growler USA in Wynwood for its Hocus Pocus Trivia Tuesday evening. The spot has hosted everything from Harry Potter to The Office-themed evenings, and for this one, you'll want to gather your peeps and brush up on everything about the 1993 flick and all of its witches. Note: Teams can have only eight people, so choose wisely. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at Growler USA, 337 NW 25th St., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

The Monster Mash Bash returns to North Miami Beach this Thursday.
The Monster Mash Bash returns to North Miami Beach this Thursday.
Gmartnx

For family-friendly Halloween fun, check out the Monster Mash Bash in North Miami Beach. Expect carnival rides, a spot to make your own slime, cookies, ghostly decor, and live reggae jams from Jah Steve and the Counteract Crew. If you're looking to splurge, ghost tours will be available for a buck. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at North Miami Beach City Hall, 17011 NE 19th Ave., North Miami Beach; citynmb.com. Admission is free.

Double Stubble is always a spectacle at Gramps, but few evenings are as wild as the annual Halloween extravaganza. Madonovan, Opulence, Persephone Von Lips, and Regina Black will be onsite for drag performances at 10 and 11:30 p.m. DJ Hottpants, Mystic Bill, and Sunburn Collective will deliver the tunes all night. Plus, the Florida Department of Health's Getting 2 Zero campaign will be there for HIV education and PrEP referrals. 9 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

You already know you can have a delicious meal at the Citadel any night of the week. Well, Halloween is only one night a year, and the bustling, multifaceted food hall is shaping up to be a hot option for the special day too. On the musical front, electronic maven Richie Hell will be joined by a full band for a unique and colorful set. DJ Eveava and other special guests will also provide beats. 7 p.m. Thursday, October 31, at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave, Miami; 305-908-3849; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free.

Once Halloween is in the books, it's time for the best Friday of the month: First Friday. For the Institute of Contemporary Art's shindig, Uprising, the local institution will host several artists inspired by Brazilian Paulo Nazareth's über-politically infused exhibition, "Melee." Pianist Mary Adelyn Kauffman, baritone Jorell Williams, and other musicians will perform tunes by Brazilian composers Heitor Villa-Lobos, Francisco Mignone, and others. 6 p.m. Friday, November 1, at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free.

A special Daybreaker Friendsgiving will happen Sunday at a location to be announced.
A special Daybreaker Friendsgiving will happen Sunday at a location to be announced.
Lito Vidaurre

It's time for the tenth season of Giralda Under the Stars in Coral Gables. If you've never experienced one of these monthly happenings, it goes down every first Friday through April. Expect local band performances and alfresco dining on Giralda Avenue, AKA Restaurant Row, courtesy of PokeBao, Talavera, Coyo Taco, and others. Restaurant reservations are highly recommended. 7 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, November 1, in Giralda Plaza, 100 block of Giralda Avenue, Coral Gables; shopcoralgables.com. Admission is free.

Thanksgiving is only a month away, so get in the holiday spirit with good vibes. This Sunday afternoon, Daybreaker MIA will host Dusk: Friendsgiving Fest. The Turkey Day-inspired gathering will serve heaps of yummy grub. Manitoba Harvest will offer a massive culinary spread, and in true Daybreaker fashion, there will be yoga and a big garden party. The location will be revealed closer to the event. 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at a location to be announced. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

 
Jesse Scott is a freelance writer for Miami New Times covering culture and entertainment. He moved to Fort Lauderdale in 2016 and previously resided in (and played ungodly amounts of roulette in) Sin City. He is a native of Fredericksburg, Virginia, and has covered entertainment for his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, for more than 15 years.

