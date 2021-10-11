The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

"FloodZones" Opens at HistoryMiami
Photographer Anastasia Samoylova's photographic series, "FloodZone," responds to the environmental changes taking place in South Florida's coastal cities. The 46-image installation at HistoryMiami takes a closer look at how residents and visitors interact with the unnatural urban landscape as the threat — and denial — continues to grow year after year. On Thursday, the museum will host the exhibition's grand opening, where you'll have the chance to meet Samoylova and discuss her work. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 14, at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP.
Antifaces at Las Rosas
Spanish-language punk outfit Antifaces celebrate the release of their latest album, Como Moscas
, at Las Rosas. The album was recorded in 2018 and released in summer 2020, when most venues around the city remained closed. On Friday, Death to the Sun has put together a lineup at Las Rosas to help with the celebration, including death-metal newcomers Ejecutador, West Palm Beach's Hijas de la Muerte indie-rockers the Ruffans. 10 p.m. Friday, October 15, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
BYOBike Street Art Tour
Grab your bike and head to the Museum of Graffiti for its Saturday street art tour. Led by Ryan the Wheelbarrow, the tour is free, but you have to provide your own transportation to visit some of Wynwood's most iconic murals. Don't have a bike? There are several Citi Bike stations around the area, with bikes available for rent. 10 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at Museum of Graffiti, 299 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-580-4678; museumofgraffiti.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Magic City Market at Casa Florida
Magic City Market will pop up on Sunday, giving patrons a chance to shop local while enjoying a chill atmosphere. JennyLee Molina and Natasha Benitez are behind the concept, and between the two, they have years of event-planning experience, so expect this to be a polished affair. The event normally takes place at River Landing, but this Sunday, it will take over Casa Florida, the bar at the Selina's Miami River location. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 17, at Casa Florida, 437 SW Second St., Miami; themagiccitymarket.com. Admission is free.
Free Gospel Sundays at Arsht Center
On Sunday, the Adrienne Arsht Center's Free Gospel Sundays series welcomes singer Maurette Brown Clark. The Baltimore native is known as the Princess of Praise & Worship and has racked up nominations from the GMA Dove Awards and won several Stellar Awards, including "Best New Artist" in 2000. Her 2011 album, The Sound of Victory
, reached number six on Billboard
's Gospel Albums chart. 5 p.m. Sunday, October 17, at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free with RSVP.
Sol and the Tribu at the Doral Yard
Champions of the "new Miami sound," Sol and the Tribu will be performing at the Doral Yard on Sunday as part of the venue's Tropical Sundays series. The band's sound is heavily influenced by Afro-Cuban music and American acts like the Fugees and Black Eye Peas. "[Sol + the Tribu's] purpose was to change the future of the Miami sound for their children's children's children's children and beyond," singer Sol "La Barbara" Ruiz told New Times in 2019. Sunday will give you a chance to check in and see how that quest is going. 5 p.m. Sunday, October 17, at the Doral yard 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral; 305-744-5038; thedoralyard.com. Admission is free.