The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Memorial Day Weekend in Miami can be a real drain on your financial resources. All those drinks, cover charges, and Uber rides cost money — and that's if you didn't lose your wallet on the beach somewhere between your fourth and fifth booze slushie. Luckily, you can still work some fun in this week without spending a dime.

EXPAND Chris Carter

Do you hear that noise? That's your dog yapping, "Do something fun with me, human!" Fido clearly wants to go to the Veuve Clicquot Puppy Brunch at the Wharf. In addition to bites from Lung Yai Thai Tapas, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and other eateries, there will be Veuve Clicquot bottles for you to purchase and enjoy starting at $100. Cheers! Noon to 10 p.m. Monday at the Wharf, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

From 1972 to 1973, Mick Rock worked as David Bowie's official photographer and videographer. This was in the heart of Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars days, making for some supercompelling imagery. This Wednesday, Rock will chat about his latest collection of images — many of which have never been published before — during a conversation about his book The Rise of David Bowie, 1972-1973. He will also sign copies. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Sometimes all you want to do is chill out under the stars. That's exactly the vibe you'll find at the Standard Spa Thursday during Standard Sounds' Garden Sessions. You can expect the relaxed hipster vibe of the iconic hotel hotspot, mixed with dreamy rhythms and R&B influenced sounds of Spanish singer Maye. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at The Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; standardhotels.com. Admission is free; RSVP at mayeinmay.splashthat.com.

Marina Piccinini Marco Borggreve

Flutist Marina Piccinini is impressive for her musical skills alone. Her mastery of her instrument has earned her rave reviews everywhere from the New York Times to the Evening Standard. And she's also a 36th generation Shaolin Fighting Monk who's known for practicing kung fu with her students. Yes, really. You can check out this uniquely talented performer as well as the students she's spent the past week mentoring at a concert Thursday night. 12 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at The Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND The Wharf The Wharf

The Wharf Around the World: Food & Wine Festival kicks off Friday and runs all weekend. Expect plenty of international flair, drinks, and bites. In total, nine of the world's greatest culinary scenes will be on display with regional favorites. In the U.S.A. section, you can down some moonshine cocktails. In Mexico, sip a cilantro jalapeño margarita. Then enjoy some Grand Marnier in the French section. On the food front, La Santa Taquería, Spris Artisan Pizza, Lung Yai Thai Tapas, and others will keep your belly happy. Friday through Sunday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Haitian Heritage Month is almost over, but celebrations of the country's culture and still going strong. At the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, Jean P Jam Haitian Project will take over the May edition if its monhtly Jazz at MOCA series. Expect an evening of world music best described, as performer Jean Almatas himself says, as "rootsy juicy." 8 p.m. Friday, May 31 at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Admission is free.





EXPAND Karla Croqueta Photo by Karli Evans

Let's get prideful, Miami. To honor National Pride Month and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the Arsht Center is throwing a shindig full of love and dancing called Communitea Dance. RuPaul's Drag Race's Shangela and Ultimate Miami Drag Queen 2019 Karla Croqueta will host the affair. DJ Hottpants, Phaxas, and the State Of will provide jams, and Sasha Lords, Morphine Love, and Petty Boop will deliver drag performances. 5 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.

It's been 50 years since the first Woodstock. Trippy, man. Though the fest no longer exists, it's time to pay tribute. This Saturday, Coconut Grove's Peacock Park will morph into a '60s utopia for A Tribute to Woodstock, with a folksy set by Shira Lea, retro art activations, food, beverages, and vendors. The event is put on by Prism Creative Group, and to say there will be good vibes is an understatement. 5 p.m. Saturday at Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.