The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

As the economy tanks amid rising fear of coronavirus, Miami could use more free things. Fortunately, you're in luck this week. If you're looking to try a plant-based diet, check out the North Miami Beach Public Library's special food tasting on hump day. If you're a woman, consider heading to Wynwood for Proyecto Tulum's killer ladies' night every Thursday, when cocktails are free from 7 to 10 p.m. If you want a free drink while helping the Earth, hit up the Confidante this Saturday morning for a beach cleanup that comes with a complimentary cocktail and a discount on brunch. And if you like music, Nick Cannon will open his new Wild 'n Out location on Ocean Drive with a special DJ set Sunday night.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:

Haitian artist Adler Guerrier's work transcends mediums, spanning drawing, photography, and printmaking. His latest exhibit at Bakehouse Art Complex, "Between the Legible and Opaque: Approaches to an Ideal in Place," offers pieces that may not be quite what they seem at first glance. Tuesday, Guerrier will sit down with Rina Carvajal, executive director and chief curator of the Museum of Art and Design (MOAD) at Miami Dade College, to discuss the exhibit and other topics. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW 32nd St., Miami; bacfl.org. Admission is free.

Are you contemplating a plant-based diet? This Wednesday, Science of Spirituality will present a Plant-Based Food Tasting at the North Miami Beach Public Library. You can try dishes such as soy chorizo, a vegan Thai "duck" curry, pad thai noodles, and vegan cheesecake. Learn all recipes and how a plant-based diet is good for the environment. Be sure to RSVP. 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at North Miami Beach Public Library, 1601 NE 164th St., North Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

If your regular ladies' night is getting old, it's time for a new one. Wynwood's Proyecto Tulum, a colorful hybrid of the arts, Mexican fare, and outdoorsy realms, has quite the Thursday deal. For its weekly Moon Goddess affair, women can enjoy featured cocktails for free from 7 to 10 p.m. with RSVP. Unfortunately, any men in the party must pay for their drinks. 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Proyecto Tulum, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami; proyectotulum.com. Admission is free.

It's time for another Friday the 13th. Things will probably get weird, so to combat that weirdness with tranquility, Palm Court Plaza will be your happy place. This Friday, the Miami Design District's latest Performance Series will present the Miami Symphony Orchestra. Led by Maestro Eduardo Marturet, the group will play tunes by Sinatra, Offenbach, Beethoven, Berlioz, and others. 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free.

Three things starting with a "b" should anchor your Saturday morning: Booze + Brunch + Beach Cleanup. The cleverly named event is StayFit305's latest happening at the Confidante. The event will begin with a beach cleanup at 11 a.m. After you've helped Mother Earth, you'll enjoy a free beverage from Miami Cocktail Co. And if you're hungry, enjoy 15 percent off brunch at Bird & Bone from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Confidante Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami; stayfit305.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Wild 'n Out grand opening: See Sunday. Photo by World Red Eye

Miami is brimming with musical flavors, including Caribbean, South American, and many other influences. These flavors will be on full display during a free performance by Miami Music Project's Children & Youth Orchestras at the Arsht Center this Saturday. For A Symphony of Sazón, the band will perform dances from Venezuela and Argentina, string pieces from Appalachia, and seemingly everything in between. 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.

If you've strolled along Ocean Drive lately, you've probably noticed Nick Cannon's sports bar and arcade, Wild 'n Out. Well, to meet demand, the wildly popular venue is moving next door to a spot that's five times larger. This Sunday, Cannon will be in the house for a grand-opening party of the new space. In addition to walking the red carpet, Cannon will hit the turntables for a special DJ set. If you can't catch Sunday's event, Cannon plans to return for a twice-a-month residency at the restaurant. 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Nick Cannon's Wild 'n Out, 1060 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; wildnoutsportsbarnarcade.com. Admission is free.