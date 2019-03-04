The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

This week's free events are quintessentially Miami: Calle Ocho returns this Sunday for another year of kickass food and flag attire, Afro-Cuban jazz maestro Chucho Valdés hosts a masterclass at Le Chat Noir on Thursday, and Hialeah throws a belated 305 Cafecito Day block party with Trick Daddy over the weekend. There's no other city like the Magic City.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:

Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami Ivon David Rojas

Angela Davis has been called everything from "freedom fighter" to "terrorist." Decades after the work that elevated her profile in the 1960s, she's still a controversial figure in the United States. Think you know where you stand on the matter? The documentary Free Angela and all Political Prisoners might complicate your feelings. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; eventbrite.com. Event is free with museum admission.