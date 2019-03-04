The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

This week's free events are quintessentially Miami: Calle Ocho returns this Sunday for another year of kickass food and flag attire, Afro-Cuban jazz maestro Chucho Valdés hosts a masterclass at Le Chat Noir on Thursday, and Hialeah throws a belated 305 Cafecito Day block party with Trick Daddy over the weekend. There's no other city like the Magic City.
Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:
Angela Davis has been called everything from "freedom fighter" to "terrorist." Decades after the work that elevated her profile in the 1960s, she's still a controversial figure in the United States. Think you know where you stand on the matter? The documentary Free Angela and all Political Prisoners might complicate your feelings. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; eventbrite.com. Event is free with museum admission.
He's a figurehead in the world of Cuban music, responsible for some of the most well-known and beloved music to ever come out of the island. Now, the award-winning pianist and composer Chucho Valdés is headed to Le Chat Noir to host a masterclass inspiring the city's working and aspiring musicians. It's not often that one gets to be in the room with a legend of his standing for free. Please note that Valdés's class will be held in Spanish. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP but donations are encouraged.
Get ready, trans community members and allies: It's TransCon time. The event — boasting job training, workshops, and small group sessions — comes courtesy of the Aqua Foundation for Women, which has raised more than $800,000 for the South Florida community. The organization is also the creator of the popular LGBTQ Family BBQ. 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Barry University, 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; transcon.miami. Admission is free.
March 5 is the best day of the year — it's 3/05! To honor Miami's area code, the sixth-annual 305 Day Block Party is being put on by the kind folks at 3:05 Cafecito. Unfortunately, March 5 falls on a Tuesday this year, so this party is happening Saturday instead. The event will include a number of food, art, and craft vendors, as well as a performance by the one and only Trick Daddy. 3:05 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 1501 E. Tenth Ave., Hialeah. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
It's time to party it up in Little Havana: Carnaval Miami's Calle Ocho festival is this weekend. For 2019, there will be 20 blocks of food, vendors, and jams, with ten stages of tunes to get rumps moving. Maluma, Pitbull, and Nicky Jam all got their start here, so which acts will you see this year before they become megafamous? 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday on SW Eighth Street from SW 12th to 27th Avenue, Miami; carnavalmiami.com. Admission is free.
