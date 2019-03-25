The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

It's Miami Music Week, and although you will find some free parties, most events won't come cheap. Head to these events to save yourself a few bucks, including free live music by Orlando's excellent soul band, the Sh-Booms. Celebrate the opening of baseball season at the second-annual Miami Health & Wellness Expo Marlins Park, and enjoy the popular Japanese Spring Festival at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:

Pretend you're on vacation at the Standard Spa during the Oaxacan Tiki Takeover at Lido Bar & Lounge. The Polynesian-inspired pop-up will offer craft cocktails containing Ilegal Mezcal, themed food, and music by DJ Tavin. Food is first come , first served. 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com/miami. Admission is free with RSVP via tikitakeover.splashthat.com.

Orlando loves the Sh-Booms, and Miami will too. The band has been named "Best Soul Act" by the Orlando Weekly and since its 2011 inception has shared the stage with the likes of the B-52's, the Roots, and Of Montreal. This Friday at Las Rosas, the nine-piece will rock with the local postwave band Donzii , the psychedelic Haute Tension, and the Spanish punk-rock outfit Antifaces. 9 p.m. Friday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Marlins Park Courtesy of Marlins Park

Miami Marlins players already get their exercise at Marlins Park. Now it's time for everyone else to get healthy and well there too. The second-annual Miami Health & Wellness Expo will offer health screenings, vendors, and interactive stations galore. Those who register in advance can also enjoy cooking demos and samples. 3:30 p.m. Friday at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami. Admission is free. RSVP via this link.

Time to celebrate: There's a new can coming to Hollywood Brewing Co. The brewery's beloved Brew Hefner Hefeweizen will now be available in six-packs, which will be on sale for $5 during a release party this Friday. Jam out to tunes by local musician Alan Hughes and pick up a couple of packs, which are for to-go only. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at Hollywood Brewing Co., 290 N. Broadwalk, Hollywood; 305-414-4757; hollywood.beer. Admission is free.

ArtsLaunch 2019 at the Arsht Center Photo by Justin Namon

It's not every day you get to see a free show at the Arsht Center. Now here's your chance. As part of the venue's Family Fest, Miami City Ballet's Ballet for Young People will perform the first act of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Pro tip: Though admission to the fest is free, you will need a "First-Access Pass." To get one and get in on the fun, buzz the number below or visit the Arsht's website. 2 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org.



The world is finally waking up to the fact that we need to get closer to nature again in order to appreciate and preserve it. From shopping for fresh produce to playing an Everglades-centric board game and listening to Materia Musica's musical odes to plants, Pallets in the Park's edition at Legion Park will get you better acquainted with Mother Earth. 9 a.m. Saturday at Legion Park, 6599 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free.

OK, Japan is a jaunt from Miami. But a special event this Sunday will bring many awesome things from the Land of the Rising Sun right to you. The Japanese Spring Festival will present taiko drumming, ikebana flower design sessions, tea ceremonies, and other diversions. There will even be a sushi demonstration sponsored by the consulate-general of Japan in Miami. Not traveling all the way to Asia is one thing, but not making it to this festival? No excuses! 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach. Admission is free; register via eventbrite.com.