The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

If you didn't get enough rest and relaxation over the weekend, you've got options this week. Start with yoga on the fourth-floor terrace of Brickell City Centre this Monday evening. Then vibe to R&B jams at Technique Records during Wednesday's Inner Soul R&B Party. By the time National Rosé Day rolls around Saturday, you'll be feeling downright bubbly.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week.

Yoga is good for the body, but this Monday, it's also good for the world. Rise & SoulShine recently announced its sister event, SoulSet, will happen on the fourth-floor terrace of Brickell City Centre. Yoga will be taught by SoulShine creators Jessie Potter and Julianne Aerhee, and there will be an opportunity for cocktails after the class. All proceeds will go to nonprofits that Rise & SoulShine supports, including Debris Free Ocean, La Luchi Foundation, and Restore Dignity. 6:30 p.m. Monday at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Fourth Floor, C Block, Miami. Donations are accepted via eventbrite.com.

The U.S. Men's National Soccer Team is back in action, and this Wednesday, its foe will be Jamaica. Sure, you can be a couch potato and watch the game at home (lame). Or you can head to American Social in Brickell and party like a rock star. For every U.S. goal, you'll get a free shot. Other specials include $15 Bud/Bud Light buckets, $3 tequila shots, and $5 Jameson shots. 7 p.m. Wednesday at American Social, 690 SW First Ct., Miami; americansocialbar.com. Admission is free.

R&B has made a significant comeback in Miami, and that's in large part due to the work of the RnBae Collective. The event production team puts on R&B-themed parties around the city, and though showcases usually take place at Gramps, RnBae is headed north for its Inner Soul R&B Party at Technique Records this Wednesday. Enjoy refreshments, free flower crowns, and music by D Jane, Pazmal, and Got Now. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at Technique Records, 853 NE 79th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.



The National YoungArts Foundation almost always has something fly going on. This Friday is no exception. To mark the culmination of his YoungArts residency, Emmy Award-winning composer and musical extraordinaire Lance Horne will present a multigenre sneak peek of his newest composition, Revelations. In the following months, it will be performed by a number of YoungArts alumni vocalists, but you can experience it Friday for the first time. 7 p.m. Friday at Ted's at YoungArts, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Wanna rosé all day? Well, if there's any day to do just that, it's this Saturday, National Rosé Day. To celebrate, the Wharf is hosting the National Rosé Day Festival, which will boast more than 50 wineries and 100 rosés for your vino-loving self to enjoy. Beginning at noon, you can snag a bottle starting at $20. Kid Nemesis will provide the tunes, and plenty of food vendors will balance out the bubbles. Noon Saturday at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



A happy second anniversary to Las Rosas! To celebrate the milestone, the Black Market and Gender Blender will host a unique takeover of the Allapattah bar. At its core, the event will boast awesome tunes, delightful drag, and a unique batch of vendors. Among the performers you can catch are drag stars Lady Paraiso and Karla Croqueta and bands Grinder 6, Ghostflower, and Donzii. 7 p.m. Sunday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.