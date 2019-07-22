No need to wait for Miracle pop-up bars to open in South Florida this November. While you wait, Blue Martini's Blue Christmas in July event will give you the holiday cheer you're craving this week. If it's live music you're after, head to Brickell's Capital One Cafe for an acoustic set by singer Manu Manzo or catch a performance by indie rocker Rick Moon at Gramps.

Here are the best free events in Miami this week.

EXPAND Manu Manzo Guillermo Antonio

Miami loves a party, but sometimes it's fun to strip things down and go acoustic. Capital One Cafe's Acoustic Coffee House series is doing just that this summer by spotlighting Miami's talented singer-songwriters. This Thursday, catch a set by Grammy-nominated singer Manu Manzo. 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Capital One Café, 850 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Singer-songwriter Rick Moon has been crafting indie rock earworms for the better part of the last decade. On Tuesday, he'll release his third album, Electric Lunch via local indie label Public Works. Then on Friday, Moon will road-test the songs onstage at Gramps. 9 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Alexander Oliva

Christmas isn't for another five months. But thanks to Blue Martini, there's a Blue Christmas in July. Thursday through Saturday, Blue Martini Brickell will be transformed into a winter wonderland, loaded with nutcrackers, festive decorations, candy canes, and more. If you want to get that Christmas photo/card ready in advance, here's your chance! 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, through Saturday, July 27, at Blue Martini Brickell, 900 S. Miami Ave., #250, Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



You already own the dance floor on the average club night. Now it's time to up your game. The Red Bull Dance Your Style competition will give you a moment to shine — and perhaps move on to a bigger stage. The best dancer at Saturday's affair will receive an entry into the national finals in Vegas. From there, it's the world finals in Paris in October. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via tixr.com.



What style of beer pairs well with Miami's gazillion-degree summertime temperatures? Stout? No. Porter? No. Lager? Yes, please! The Tank Brewing Co. will launch its first Summer Vibes Lager Fest, loaded with fresh taps of its Playita Pils, Doppelbock, DH Enigma Lager, and a new dunkel. In addition to Tank faves, nearly ten other breweries will be onsite pouring sudsy deliciousness, including Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, and MIA. 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Tank Brewing Co., 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; thetankbrewing.com. Admission is free.