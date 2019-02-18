The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

It's a short work week for some South Floridians, with President's Day starting it off. On Monday, keep the kids entertained with a glow party at the Miami Children's Museum. Then, continue to reflect on the contributions of African-Americans to our community with Black History month events such as the opening of "Black Miami in Photographs," an exhibit at Opa- locka's the ARC. Finally, close out the week by supporting the musicians of YoungArts Miami, or head up to the 954 for the 42nd annual Pride Fort Lauderdale.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:

Keep the kids entertained while they're out of school for President's Day. This kid-friendly glow party runs through Monday at the Miami Children's Museum. Kids can partake in black-light painting, dancing, and other artsy, hands-on activities. 1 p.m. Monday, February 18, at Miami Children's Museum, 980 MacArthur Cswy., miamichildrensmuseum.org. Event is free with museum admission.

As South Florida continues to observe Black History Month, one of the most useful and important voices in the community, historian Dr. Marvin Dunn, will speak about the contributions of African-Americans in the region at the opening of "Black Miami in Photographs" in Opa- locka . Dunn will also discuss his book Black Miami in the Twentieth Century. The exhibit opens on Wednesday, February 20, and runs through Friday, May 3. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, at the ARC, 675 Ali Baba Ave., eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Innovative Arts Photography

If you were inspired by the costume design in Black Panther, you'll want to check out Ankara Miami. At the annual spectacle, you can experience the best in established and emerging designers of the African diaspora. Florida's premier African-fashion week offers four days of fun, including a diaspora fashion talk Friday in Hollywood, the showcase "Africa Meets the Runway" Saturday in North Miami, and the pop-up shop Ankara Delights Sunday in Fort Lauderdale. Thursday, February 21, through Sunday, February 24, at various locations in South Florida; ankaramiamiweek.com. Tickets and passes range from free to $90.

The oldest pride festival in the Sunshine State is back for another whirl. This year's Pride Fort Lauderdale includes five days of diverse activities. Can't-misses are Sunday's beach festival, with more than 100 exhibitors, a massive food court, and performances by American Idol alum Ada Vox and RuPaul's Drag Race guest judge Todrick Hall. If you're more of a parade-goer, catch the procession Saturday at 5:30 p.m.; more than 80,000 spectators are expected. Thursday, February 21, through Sunday, February 24, at various locations throughout Fort Lauderdale; pridefortlauderdale.org. Event pricing ranges from free to $125.

YoungArts Week Courtesy of YoungArts

Another YoungArts Miami week is about to kick off. This year's intensive program includes 77 talented young artists from across the region converging on Miami to learn and collaborate. The first event, taking place Friday evening, will boast performances, exhibitions, readings, and film screenings curated by Maritza Lacayo. If you can't make Friday's festivities, there's plenty more happening through Sunday. 7 p.m. Friday, February 22, at YoungArts Campus, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; youngarts.org. Admission is free.

Half of the iconic electronic duo Way Out West is heading west. Jody Wisternoff hails from England, but he'll make Treehouse his home Friday night. Throughout his decades in the biz, he's pushed genre boundaries and continues to do so. Among the albums he's released, 2012's Trails We Blaze is a must-listen. 11 p.m. Friday, February 22, at Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach. Admission is free or $10 after midnight via eventbrite.com.