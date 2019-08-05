It's a great week for geeks. From a Nerd Nite presentation about the empowering qualities of roller derby to a Friends trivia night, it's a good time to learn new info or show off your knowledge. If you're looking for a more traditional weekend outing, there's no need to splurge to go dancing: The Kitchen Club is back Friday evening at Nancy in Little Havana. And Sunday, save your cover charge and spend that money on unexpected finds at Las Rosas' Black Market.

Here are the best free events in Miami this week.

Kill Your Idol? How dare you talk about the Biebs like that? Actually, as you might already know, Kill Your Idol is a Miami Beach institution that throws killer parties. Case in point: Drag Mondays. Every Monday at the hip bar and live music venue, expect jams by DJ Zehno and Skot, performances by resident divas the Eye Dolls, and drink specials such as $2 PBR and Jell-O shots. Karloz is always your kind host. 10 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-672-1707; sub-culture.org. Admission is free.

Are you a Friends person more than a Seinfeld fan? Well, there's a flingin'-flangin' trivia night for you. Wednesday evening, Growler USA's Wynwood spot will host a special Friends Trivia Night. So if you know Ross, Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, and that other guy, this is your chance to win prizes. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Growler USA Wynwood, 337 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-960-7862; growlerusa.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Once a month, things get pretty nerdy at Gramps. Billed as "like the Discovery Channel... with beer," the bar's Nerd Nite Miami pairs educational presentations with delicious cocktails. For August, Jessica "Shakesfear" Giraldo will dish on The Empowering Sport of Roller Derby. Additional speakers include data scientist Michael T. Moore and Miami Commissioner Ken Russell. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, August 8, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Nancy gets in Depeche Mode mode. See Friday. Brian Powell

Every second Friday of the month, a big ol' dance party, the Kitchen Club, happens at Nancy. For August, it's a Depeche Mode tribute, so get ready for all kinds of New Wave and synth-pop deliciousness. The evening will be hosted by Notorious Nastie; DJ 16Bit will spin the jams; and there will even be go-go dancers to complement your moves. To paraphrase an early-'80s Depeche Mode hit: You just can't get enough of this shindig. 10 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com. Admission is free.

Street art and a free shot of vodka? We're in. It's time for another Wynwood Art Walk Block Party. As always, this one is loaded with craft cocktails, vendors, and good times. From 3:30 to 11 p.m., enjoy a number of live art installations from a selection of primo Miami artists. Pro tip: RSVP online for a free Effen Vodka shot. Noon Saturday, August 10, at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-239-8833; wynwood-marketplace.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

A flight of beer at Concrete Beach is just the beginning. Amadeus McCaskill

Two of the greatest things on Earth are coming together yet again: Beer and dogs! Every third Sunday of the month, Concrete Beach Brewery hosts Pups & Pints. A bunch of vendors will serve yummy grub for you and your pooch, and portions of the proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit Paws 4 You. At this month's edition, take a back-to-school pic with your dog, so come photo-ready! 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

If you haven't been to Black Market at Las Rosas yet, here's your chance to make up for it. It's loaded with rad clothes, vinyl, crafts, zines, and other goods, so you're bound to leave with something. To complement the wares, Jordan Esker & the Hundred Percent, Mold, and other acts will jam, and Yoko Oso and Dasha will deliver drag performances. When you're hungry, Monsieur Poutine will keep you satisfied. 8 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.