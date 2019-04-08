The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Spring is in the air, and that doesn't just mean more spring showers are headed our way. It also means fun events like CityPlace Doral's Spring Garden Party are available for the whole family to enjoy. But if Easter egg hunts aren't your thing anymore, perhaps Gramps's Game of Thrones watch party sounds more appealing. You can also support local libraries for National Library Week and your local record shop on Record Store Day this Saturday.
Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:
Don't be fooled by everyone with their faces glued to Google: The library remains a vital and integral part of society. Let's celebrate our libraries during National Library Week. Miami Dade College has a slew of events going down this Monday through April 12, including a kickoff event with giveaways and coffee at the Wolfson Campus (Monday), a Game of Thrones-themed escape room at the InterAmerican Campus (Monday
April 13 is Ex-Spouse Day. Boo. But it's also Record Store Day. Hooray! Among the independent record
Opera Italiana Is in the Air, an outdoor event presenting world-class musicians, will stage a show in New York's Central Park in July, but before then, Miamians will get a performance in Regatta Park. Among the performers are the Opera Italiana Symphony Orchestra, conducted by M.O. Alvise Casellati, and the sounds of soprano Davinia Rodriguez and tenor Vincenzo
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
The world is full of bad news these days, but here's one way you can make it a little better. Head to the Standard's pet adoption event on Saturday to meet your new, four-legged best friend. The hotel will partner with the Animal Welfare Society to facilitate the adoption process, and new doggie parents will have the chance to pose for portraits with their pups. 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Bayside Docks, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via furryfriends.splashthat.com.
Reminder: Humans are destroying the Earth. The
Easter is still two weeks away, but CityPlace is rolling out the colorful eggs for its first-ever Spring Garden Party. Bring the family for a weekend of egg hunts, Easter Bunny photo
Game of Thrones is finally back in all its violent glory. To celebrate, O, Miami Poetry Festival will host a Game of Thrones watch party at Gramps. Before the big final-season premiere airs, a special community reading will pay tribute to everyone's favorite fallen GOT characters. All attendees will also receive a "House Gator" shirt. Winter is officially here. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP at eventbrite.com.
One of Miami's favorite alternative flea markets has a new home. The Black Market has moved to Las Rosas, where it will reside the second Sunday of each month. For the April 14 affair, Shadow Reborn, Analog, Ex Isles, and Lone Wold will perform. Also expect drag shows by Opulence, Grace St. Clair, and others. Don't forget to shop for some jewelry, bath products, zines, and vinyl while you're there. 6 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!