The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Spring is in the air, and that doesn't just mean more spring showers are headed our way. It also means fun events like CityPlace Doral's Spring Garden Party are available for the whole family to enjoy. But if Easter egg hunts aren't your thing anymore, perhaps Gramps's Game of Thrones watch party sounds more appealing. You can also support local libraries for National Library Week and your local record shop on Record Store Day this Saturday.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:

Don't be fooled by everyone with their faces glued to Google: The library remains a vital and integral part of society. Let's celebrate our libraries during National Library Week. Miami Dade College has a slew of events going down this Monday through April 12, including a kickoff event with giveaways and coffee at the Wolfson Campus (Monday), a Game of Thrones-themed escape room at the InterAmerican Campus (Monday ), and Library Olympics at the Hialeah Campus (Friday). You'll definitely want to bookmark a handful of these happenings. Monday, April 8, through Friday, April 12, at various locations in Miami-Dade County; mdc.edu. Admission is free.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

April 13 is Ex-Spouse Day. Boo. But it's also Record Store Day. Hooray! Among the independent record shops you can support this Saturday is our very own Sweat Records. In addition to RSD sales, Sweat will host DJ sets by Pam Jones and Oly (among others), performances by Suzi Analogue and Butterfly Snapple, and even a Tito's vodka-sampling session from 2 to 4 p.m. If you've been storing up your love for your favorite record store, this is the day to let it shine. 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Admission is free.

Opera Italiana Is in the Air, an outdoor event presenting world-class musicians, will stage a show in New York's Central Park in July, but before then, Miamians will get a performance in Regatta Park. Among the performers are the Opera Italiana Symphony Orchestra, conducted by M.O. Alvise Casellati, and the sounds of soprano Davinia Rodriguez and tenor Vincenzo Costanzo, singing for the first time together. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in Regatta Park, 2699 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove; operaitalianaisintheair.com. Admission is free.

Adopt a four-legged friend at the Standard on Saturday. Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

The world is full of bad news these days, but here's one way you can make it a little better. Head to the Standard's pet adoption event on Saturday to meet your new, four-legged best friend. The hotel will partner with the Animal Welfare Society to facilitate the adoption process, and new doggie parents will have the chance to pose for portraits with their pups. 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Bayside Docks, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via furryfriends.splashthat.com.



Reminder: Humans are destroying the Earth. The Greenshorts Film Fest zooms in on the issues plaguing our globe, from pollution to illegal wildlife trafficking to coral bleaching, through a variety of student films stemming from the NY Wild Film Festival. Greenshorts provides opportunities to learn more about what other communities are facing and what's affecting us directly, so check out the offerings, including Sarah Topf's short Adapting to Red Tide in Florida. 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Bill Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables; greenshortsfilmfestival.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of CityPlace Doral