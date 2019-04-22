The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Easter and 4/20 have come and gone, but there's another holiday you'll want to celebrate just as eagerly this week. Independent Bookstore Day is this Saturday, so you'll probably want to pay your favorite literary hideout a visit for special deals or to buy that book you've had on your list for some time. If you're looking for free music, check out Ghostflower at Gramps or New World Symphony's final Wallcast Concert of the season. Then, celebrate 60 years of Motown with Yoli Mayor and Alejandro Elizondo.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:

Ghostflower Photo by Leaf Boehm and edited by Denise Merlot

Gramps' live music series on Wednesdays — hosted by Monica and Alexandre of the band Haute Tension — is pretty rad. It brings a wide range of rockin' talent to the Wynwood stage. Starring in this week's Haute Happy Hour is Miami's own artsy-rock-electronic trio, Ghostflower, whom you might have spotted performing at other local venues such as Churchill's Pub, on the Jolt Radio airwaves, and at III Points earlier this year. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.



Our idiot politicians continue to debate how much of a border wall to build. But there's one wall in Miami Beach we can all get behind: the giant wall of the New World Center, where you can check out a live simulcast of the New World Symphony's performance with conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and world-famous pianist Yuja Wang. The concert will be projected on the huge wall overlooking SoundScape Park Saturday evening. It's known as a WallCast Concert, and it's the last one you can catch this season. 8 p.m. Saturday in SoundScape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu. Admission is free.



It's the event Fido has been waiting for. Bo's Dog & Pet Fest, happening all weekend in Coconut Grove, will be loaded with 75 pet exhibitors, training demos, arts, crafts, and some A/C stations for when the heat gets hairy. Of course, your well-behaved pets are invited. You'll want to adorn your fur-baby in the finest threads for the best-dressed pet contest. And maybe you'll want to match your animal for the master/pet look-alike contest too. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2895 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; miamipetfest.com. Admission is free.



Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day 2019. And South Florida's most prominent indie bookseller, Books & Books, is ready to celebrate. The Coral Gables location is marking the holiday in style with exclusive books and literary treats. Among the unique finds you can scoop up are an Adichie canvas pouch, an exclusive Charles Bukowski vinyl, and other special merch. 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of CityPlace Doral

Music. Culture. Art. And cocktails too? Yes, please. You can get it all at Doral Art & Sip. The event will go down the fourth Saturday of each month at CityPlace Doral and is an awesome opportunity to enjoy art displays, live painting, tunes, and other diversions. You'll do it all to a backdrop of beats by DJ Mezmriz . This month's featured artists include David Banegas, Miriam Wimmer Stranberg, Alejandra Estefania, and GottheMojo . 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; cityplacedoral.com. Admission is free.

"My Girl." "I Want You Back." "Tears of a Clown." Which is your favorite Motown track? The Detroit-based label gifted the world with some of the greatest music to ever come out of America, and in celebration of the label's 60th anniversary, The City of Miami Beach will host Motown Brunch at North Beach's Normandy Fountain this Saturday. Participating establishments include 222 Taco, The Salty Donut, 7tyone Restaurant & Coffee Bar, and many others. Soulful singer Yoli Mayor and singer-songwriter Alejandro Elizondo will provide the tunes. 11 a.m. Saturday at Normandy Fountain, 7802 Rue Vendome, Miami Beach; facebook.com. Admission is free.

It's time for another PosterFest, loaded with presentations, workshops, and all kinds of colorful, printable treats. This year's fest carries the theme "Design for Good," zoomed in on South Florida's HIV rates, advocacy, and social change. There will be an exhibition of vintage HIV/AIDS-awareness posters as well as contemporary pieces from which to draw inspiration. The event is co-presented by AIGA Miami and Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County's STD/HIV Prevention and Control Program. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.