The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

You probably just re-upped your HBO subscription to watch Game of Thrones, so you might be looking to save some cash. Contrary to popular belief, you can have fun in Miami without spending a dime. On Wednesday, meet influential art curator Naomi Beckwith at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. Then, catch a free foreign film at Soundscape Park this Thursday, courtesy of FIU's European and Eurasian Studies Program. And on Saturday, head up to Fort Lauderdale for the second annual Pirate Festival at Esplanade Park. Arrrrrrrrr.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:

EXPAND Soul Tavern's Soulstice pop-up menu features 18 pizza options. Soul Tavern

The South Beach vegetarian and vegan gastropub Soul Tavern is celebrating spring with its Soulstice Pizza pop-up, offering more than a dozen pizza options. The eatery's pop-up menu will be available during lunch and dinner for dine-in and delivery, with buy-one-get-one-half-off specials Wednesdays. As Soul Tavern's fresh, made-in-house pizza has been a consistent standout, owner Jason Gordon said the three-month pop-up menu might be a prelude to a freestanding pizzeria. The menu lists 18 personal 14-inch pizzas, which can be made gluten-free or vegan. 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soulsticepizza.com.

Naomi Beckwith is responsible for some vital art exhibits across the United States Among the exhibits she has curated over the years at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, Philadelphia's Institute of Contemporary Art, and Harlem's Studio Museum are "The Freedom Principle" and "30 Seconds Off an Inch." She has brought together and magnified some of the most powerful items in black culture and will talk about her work this Wednesday. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

courtesy of New World Symphony

You don't have to major in European Studies for FIU to give you a little education on our neighbors across the pond. This month, the university's European and Eurasian Studies Program is hosting Europe on the Big Screen, a film series focusing on movies coming out of the continent. Earlier screenings have included Tales from the Golden Age out of Romania and Dutch film Loving Vincent. This Thursday, grab a blanket and head to Soundscape Park for a screening of German film Almanya – Welcome to Germany. Thursday, April 18, at Soundscape Park, 400 17th St., Miami Beach; europe.fiu.edu. Admission is free.

Your IKEA bedroom set will look pretty boring after you check out ICA Miami's latest exhibit. "Ettore Sottsass and the Social Factory," opening this Thursday, will present some of the Italian architect and designer's most provocative work. Born in 1917, Sottsass was a vital figure in postwar thinking, and much of his reflective approach is alive and well today. Among the beautiful pieces you'll see are speculative drawings, photos, and full-fledged furniture. Thursday, April 18, through October 6 at ICA Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free.

OUTshine Film Festival has been churning out entertaining and inspiring goodness since 1998. That's a lot of movies over the years. For the 21st edition, the selections span the opening-night flick Tell It to the Bees to The Shiny Shrimps, which will make its international premiere on closing night. In total, your movie-loving self can take in more than 50 films over a ten-day span. If you can't make the Miami edition (or want more film fun later in the year), OUTshine is slated to hit Fort Lauderdale October 10 through 20. Thursday, April 18, through Sunday, April 28, at various locations in Miami; mifofilm.com. Tickets to events vary from free to $55.

EXPAND Practice your pirate impression at Fort Lauderdale's Pirate Festival. Photo by Brittany Eldridge

You don't have to travel to Tampa's Gasparilla Festival to get your pirate on. For a second year, the Rotary Club of Fort Lauderdale is throwing a Pirate Festival in Esplanade Park. You'll see folks rafting, paddleboarding, and kayaking down the river in pirate attire. Plus, there will be live music, costumes, and even a cannon demo. All hands on deck! 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; ftlpiratefest.com. Admission is free.

Show Mother Nature some love this Earth Day by participating in Earth-Stravaganza at Biscayne Nature Center in Crandon Park. The extravaganza has three unique components, kicking off with youth volunteer opportunities at the park from 9 a.m. to noon. Then, from noon to 2 p.m., enjoy an eco-village loaded with arts, crafts, tunes, and other fun. Things will wrap with an inaugural mermaid parade, where contestants will go wild with their siren-inspired attire. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, in Crandon Park, 6767 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; biscaynenaturecenter.org. Admission is free.