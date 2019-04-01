The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

Happy Pride, Miami! As you deck yourself out in rainbow colors and head out on the town this week, don't forget to look for hidden poetry in unexpected places around the city, because the month-long O, Miami Poetry Festival also kicks off Monday. As part of the festival, hit up the fifth Miami Zine Fair in Little Haiti on Saturday. Then, celebrate Pride with performances by some of Miami's best drag queens at Concrete Beach's Miami's a Drag event that night.

Here are the best free events happening in Miami this week:

Since its inception in 2011, O, Miami Poetry Festival has had a simple goal: to get everyone in Miami-Dade County to encounter a poem. This year will be no exception. Throughout the month, there will be events galore, including a zine fair (April 6), a poetry pajama party (April 12), and the Miami Beach Culture Crawl (April 24). Things kick off Monday — O, Miami Proclamation Day — with Miami Commissioner Ken Russell at 11:30 a.m. at Books & Books at the Arsht Center. Monday, April 1 through Tuesday, April 30 at various locations; omiami.org. Most events are free.