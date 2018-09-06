Five Can’t-Miss Things to Do at ArtsLaunch 2018

Prepare for art overload. For a fourth consecutive year, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts will host to ArtsLaunch, a 12-hour celebration to mark the beginning of Miami’s arts season. It’ll happen Saturday, September 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The 2018 edition boasts more than 100 arts and cultural organizations in one convenient spot to show off their unique offerings in the coming months.
“The reason for creating it was multifold,” says Andrew Goldberg, the Arsht's vice president of marketing. “We wanted to find those synergies and collaborations with other arts organizations and efforts happening in a similar timeframe. It’s all about having a unified voice for the community. And with summer being over, school in session, and we’re all back to the grind of things, let’s pause and have some fun.”
So there's plenty of fun to be had in 12 hours at this extravaganza. But make time for these five can't-miss happenings at ArtsLaunch 2018:
1. ArtsLaunch@Night closing concert. A free concert will take place in Thompson Plaza for the Arts from 6:30 to 10 p.m., and the lineup is stellar. Headlining the musical fiesta are producer extraordinaire DJ Kumi, refreshing reggae band Jahfé, and the beloved Grammy-nominated group Locos por Juana.
2. Miami Downtown Development Authority's Community Arts Village. How many
3. Dance classes on the Knight Concert Hall stage. Across the street at the Knight Concert Hall, shake your rump to all kinds of tunes — and learn how to do it properly — from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizations and individuals such as Haitian Konpa dance group KOTR, Salsa Lovers, and flamenco choreographer Siudy Garrido will be on hand for 45-minute instructional sessions. Other genres include hip-hop and line dancing.
4. A cappella corner. Our world has so much noise. Sometimes it’s nice to strip away the clamor and focus on the future — and as Whitney once sang, the children are our future. From 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., seven Miami-based high-school and college a cappella groups will harmonize in the Knight Concert Hall lobby. Participants include North Miami High, Ronald Reagan High, and the Florida International University Concert Choir, among others.
5. Buy new show tickets and pay no handling fees. In addition to absorbing the arts, you can also buy tickets to the Arsht Center's 2018-19 shows for the first time. They include Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, School of Rock, Waitress, and a slew of productions by Florida Grand Opera, Miami City Opera, New World Symphony, and others. Oh, and when you buy tickets for the 2018-19 season in person this Saturday, you won't be charged handling fees. In a world where handling fees can cost big money, that's no small blessing.
ArtsLaunch 2018. 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, September 8, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.
