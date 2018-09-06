Five Can’t-Miss Things to Do at ArtsLaunch 2018

Prepare for art overload. For a fourth consecutive year, the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts will host to ArtsLaunch, a 12-hour celebration to mark the beginning of Miami’s arts season. It’ll happen Saturday, September 8, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The 2018 edition boasts more than 100 arts and cultural organizations in one convenient spot to show off their unique offerings in the coming months.

“The reason for creating it was multifold,” says Andrew Goldberg, the Arsht's vice president of marketing. “We wanted to find those synergies and collaborations with other arts organizations and efforts happening in a similar timeframe. It’s all about having a unified voice for the community. And with summer being over, school in session, and we’re all back to the grind of things, let’s pause and have some fun.”