Coral Gables Art Cinema Hosts Special Screening of 1975 Rudy Ray Moore Classic Dolemite

Coral Gables Art Cinema's screening Dolemite starring Rudy Ray Moore

It's a '70s blaxploitation classic chock-full of nudity and gore

Fans say Dolemite is mightier than Thor

But wait — what else does Gables Cinema have in store?

On Saturday, November 2, the Coral Gables Art Cinema will screen Dolemite, a blaxploitation classic that marked the cinematic debut of nightclub comic Rudy Ray Moore.

An ultra-low-budget smash back in 1975, Dolemite is a natural for the theater's After Hours series, especially in light of the recently released Rudy Ray Moore biopic, Dolemite Is My Name, starring Eddie Murphy in the title role. Another apt choice: Local stand-up comedian Reginald Desjardins, whose day job is front-of-house-manager at the Gables Cinema, will host a pre-screening comedy set.

Nights, Desjardins jokes about his love life and comparing his looks to "Steve Urkel 50 percent through his Stefan transformation." During the day, he handles scheduling and makes sure the theater's café is well stocked.

"My boss hit me up about, 'Hey, we have Dolemite and Eddie Murphy is doing the new movie. We think this could be a good opportunity to do a comedy show beforehand,'" Desjardins tells New Times. "And I was like, 'Heck yeah!'"

Desjardins is grateful to work at a venue that's open to its employees' creative pursuits.

"I was fortunate — since it's an art-house movie theater, a lot of people are involved in some sort of art or creative or entertainment field," Desjardins says. "If you have any extracurriculars, if it's interesting, your employer would like to know."

That's what got him his first spot hosting the pre-show for a screening of Chris Rock's showbiz dramedy Top Five back in 2014. He invited a few local comics to do the set, and it was a hit with the audience. Desjardins has booked local comics for similar After Hours presentations ever since.

Does he have anything special in mind for Dolemite night?

"I've considered dressing up for the show in a normal pimp outfit — preferably all white — and just do my regular set," Desjardins imparts.

Then he pauses. "Or maybe do a pimp set."

Dolemite. Saturday, November 2, at the Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-385-9689; gablescinema.com. Stand-up set at 11, screening at 11:30 p.m. Tickets are $8.