Comedian Nery Saenz Gears Up for His Long-Awaited Homecoming Show

It's been several years in the making, but Miami-bred comic Nery Saenz is set to grace the Miami Improv stage once again.
Known for his autobiographical tales, a hearty dose of exaggeration, and sarcasm aplenty, Saenz brings his homecoming show to the Doral comedy club on Thursday, August 24. Since his last appearance at Miami Improv in July 2022, he's been busy out at sea.
"For the last seven years or so, I've been primarily working and doing gigs on cruise ships," says Saenz, who New Times named "Best Stand-Up Comedian" in 2011. "As much as I've wanted to be home, the good problem I've had is that the more success you get, the less you're in one place. But I'm very excited to play this room and, hopefully, sell it out."
Next month marks 20 years in the biz for the comedian. On the cruise circuit and beyond, he's performed with actress-comedienne Anjelah Johnson and MADtv cast member Aries Spears. For his Improv gig, he'll be joined by fellow Miami comedy stars Brittany Brave and Mario Ramil.
"[Brittany and Mario] are headliners in their own right," he says. "It speaks to their generosity for them to be a part of this show. It's going to be such a great evening from top to bottom." Saenz also says that given the specialness of the show, he will have a crew recording audio and video of the event for distribution at a later date.
As for the laughs to be had, count on Saenz touching on his 100-pound-plus weight-loss journey, his Hispanic heritage, and all the in-between. Regarding his weight loss, he finds humor in everyday happenings, like when an airline attendant recently questioned his weight.
"Yeah, she pointed at me with her entire hand and said, 'No, well, how much is all of this?'" he says with a laugh. "I mean, in America, you talk about fat people behind their backs, not like that. I tried to give her an out, but she didn't believe me. I wanted to be like, 'Fat lives matter, too. Okay?'"
On his Hispanic heritage, he always gets a kick out of the guesses of where he's from. "Being from Miami, it's 'Oh, you must be Cuban' almost all of the time. And then it turns into a game of if I'm not Cuban, I must be Mexican or Dominican," he says.
For the record, he's Nicaraguan. He loves the "look of puzzlement" on people's faces when the news drops. It gives him a chuckle, just as he'll surely give the crowd at the Miami Improv.
Nery Saenz. 8 p.m. Thursday, August 24, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., #224, Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $20 to $25.