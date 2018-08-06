Classic Films Showing in Miami This August

You've probably already upped your movie intake recently — it's a foolproof way to escape the summer heat. But if you need more inspiration to buy those tickets, here it is: Miami's art cinemas have quite the collection of classics available for viewing this August.
Bill Cosford Cinema. The queer-icon series Flaming Classics continues at the Bill Cosford Cinema this month with two screenings. The first is the timely Bob Fosse film Cabaret, starring Liza Minnelli. It shows on Sunday, August 12, on 35mm. The second is the Julie Andrews film Victor/Victoria, showing on August 26.
Coral Gables Art Cinema. The Pedro Almodóvar retrospective that began in July continues into August, with screenings of All About My Mother, Broken Embraces, Matador, Law of Desire, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Live Flesh, Volver, Bad Education, and Talk to Her until August 9. This also includes a conversation with Nat Chediak about Almodóvar’s films on August 7 at Books & Books.
Coral Gables Art Cinema’s After Hours late-night series continues with a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds on August 11. Following that is a special event on the 17th: a 35mm screening of 36th Chamber of Shaolin, with a concert by FOOM! to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film that doubles as a tribute to the Wu-Tang album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). After Hours ends the month with a 35mm screening of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s El Topo on August 25.
It’s a very Hitchcock month at Gables, with Vertigo showing on 70mm from August 10 - 13 and screenings of Dial M for Murder in 3D on August 11, 14, and 15. Other films this month include two screenings of Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey on August 11 and 12; three 4k screenings of My Fair Lady on August 11, 12, and 15; two 4k screenings of Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence on August 26 and 27; a screening of Pal Joey on August 28; and a full week of David Trueba’s The Good Life from August 17 to 23.
And as a final bonus for the month, if you missed the 70mm screenings of 2001: A Space Odyssey in July, you’ll have a new chance to witness the film on the big screen from August 31 until September 6.
MDC’s Tower Theater Miami. Over at MDC’s Tower Theater Miami, in accompaniment with screenings of Goya winners The Bookshop and Handia, the cinema is focusing on the Goya Awards and celebrating by showing a former winner: Vicente Aranda’s Amantes (Lovers: A True Story) will show on August 21.
Miami Beach Cinematheque. August continues with another Alfred Hitchcock film in Miami: a 4k screening of The Man Who Knew Too Much on August 22. The film includes peeks into the cinema’s interactive archive, focusing on 1930s cinema.
The cinema also continues its partnership with the Wolfsonian with the series Red in Black and White, closing out their collaboration with a 4k screening of The Man With a Movie Camera on August 12. A tour of the exhibition is included in the price.
Nite Owl Theater. The Nite Owl Theater announced its lineup via social media this month, and while we don’t have dates or formats for most of the films, we can tell you the August films include classics like Masters of the Universe, Neighbors, Rock n Roll High School, The Burbs, and more.
The theater will continue its regular Nite Owl Grindhouse series with Faces of Death on August 25, as well as its monthly screenings of The Rocky Horror Picture Show on August 31.
O Cinema Wynwood. Not only is there plenty of Hitchcock in Miami this month, but there’s also a double dose of Alejandro Jodorowsky, with O Cinema Wynwood closing out August with a screening of Santa Sangre on August 31 as part of its Bizz-R-O series.
Savor Cinema. Popcorn Frights Film Festival is taking place this month at Savor Cinema, and the theater has a classic film double feature coming up on August 14. Both The Blob and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors are showing that evening, with director Chuck Russell attending for a live Q&A.
