Classic Films Showing in Miami This August

You've probably already upped your movie intake recently — it's a foolproof way to escape the summer heat. But if you need more inspiration to buy those tickets, here it is: Miami's art cinemas have quite the collection of classics available for viewing this August.

Bill Cosford Cinema. The queer-icon series Flaming Classics continues at the Bill Cosford Cinema this month with two screenings. The first is the timely Bob Fosse film Cabaret, starring Liza Minnelli. It shows on Sunday, August 12, on 35mm. The second is the Julie Andrews film Victor/Victoria, showing on August 26.

Vertigo Paramount Pictures

Coral Gables Art Cinema. The Pedro Almodóvar retrospective that began in July continues into August, with screenings of All About My Mother, Broken Embraces, Matador, Law of Desire, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Live Flesh, Volver, Bad Education, and Talk to Her until August 9. This also includes a conversation with Nat Chediak about Almodóvar’s films on August 7 at Books & Books.