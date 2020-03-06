The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

As the threat of the coronavirus looms over the city, take advantage that you still have events to go out before the hysteria sets in. This weekend, ventriloquist Jeff Dunham headlines the BB&T Center on Friday alongside his puppet friends. If you're looking for some new-ish clothes, you have two stellar options this weekend: On Saturday, there's a Swap Party (bring your clothes to trade) at the Citadel, and on Sunday, ThriftCon Miami hits Little Haiti with 100-plus vintage vendors. To close out the weekend, take in some musical epic-ness as a full symphony performs the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back soundtrack at the Arsht Center.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

It's been four years since Prince and his musical excellence left God's green Earth. Fortunately, groups like the Purple Madness, a totally rockin' tribute band featuring frontman Bobby Miller, are keeping that spirit alive. The band has more than 100 years of collective musical experience under its belt, and it always shows through its killer, high-energy sets. Hear all of your Prince faves from "Raspberry Beret" through "Kiss" during a special free show. 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Senator Gwen Margolis Amphitheater, 16501 NE 16th Ave., North Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Sure, puppets can be a little creepy. However, if Jeff Dunham is the man behind them, they can be pretty hilarious too. The ventriloquist extraordinaire is bringing his puppet friends along with him as the Seriously? Tour rolls into the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Friday. In addition to old pals like Achmed the Dead Terrorist and the grumpy old man Walter, his newest characters include Larry the Adviser, an advisor to President Trump. 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $48.50 and up via ticketmaster.com.

That dress or shirt you're not digging anymore? It's time for a trade-in. Local institutions Starloop and Pivot Mkt, which specialize in sustainable products and brands, are teaming up for a Swap Party. Attendees are asked to bring up to six items to swap with fellow guests. The swap will take place at 4:30, but an hour before then, Pivot Mkt cofounder Valeria Savino will lead a chat about sustainability. 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Pivot Mkt at the Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Carnaval Miami: See Saturday. Photo courtesy of Carnaval Miami

Art, music, fashion, and food will come together in the most beautiful way this weekend at Carnaval on the Mile. At its core is the expansive Artists Village, boasting work by more than 150 artists and 50 vendors. Notable music performers for this year's festival are country crooners Ryan Montgomery (Saturday at 8:45 p.m.) and Jenny Tolman (Sunday at 5:15 p.m.). 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, on Miracle Mile, Coral Way between LeJeune and Douglas Roads, Coral Gables. Admission is free.

If you're itching to explore a new bike path, head to Pinecrest on Saturday and prepare for an adventure. During the tree-shaded village's Pedal to the Park, enjoy a police-guided six-and-a-half-mile urban bike ride. The trek will begin and end at the Pinecrest Community Center and include a pit stop at Coral Pine Park for music, yard games, and food truck grub. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Pinecrest Community Center, 5855 SW 111th St., Pinecrest. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

ThriftCon promises to be a treasure trove of secondhand goods, including a few fashion grails. Photo courtesy of Mario Conte

If your itching for a sustainable shopping experience, ThriftCon Miami will be your haven on Sunday. Taking place at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District in Little Haiti, this shindig will boast more than 100 vintage vendors selling everything from clothing to collectibles to home goods. In addition to the second-hand garb available for purchase, if you bring five items to donate, you'll receive a free shopping bag (while supplies last). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the Warehouse at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $5 to $25.

In terms of epic tunes, it's hard to go wrong with any Star Wars soundtrack. On Sunday, John Williams' score from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back will be on full display at the Arsht Center. A full symphony will play the Academy Award-winning soundtrack, and hopefully, for a brief moment, a room full of Star Wars fans won't argue about whether or not Disney has destroyed the franchise. 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $99.