The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

As Pride Month rolls on, Miami is getting a new Pride Festival this year. Although there has been some controversy surrounding the production of Wynwood Pride, a lineup including Ivy Queen, Poppy, Pabllo Vittar, and some of Miami's top queer talent is practically guaranteed to pack the house at the Wynwood Marketplace. Before you jam out at Pride, head to Miami Beach for some street music during Make Music Miami Day. And if you're just hankering for some time in the sun drinking yummy mango smoothies, head to Homestead for the Redland Summer Fruit Festival at Fruit & Spice Park.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Wynwood Pride performer Miss Toto. Photo by Honest Henry

We're in the heart of National Pride Month. In that spirit, the inaugural Wynwood Pride LGBTQIA+ Music Festival and Pride Block Party is happening all weekend at the Wynwood Marketplace. The festival boasts three full days of live music, a nonprofit community village, all kinds of art, cocktails, and a food hall. Headliners include Pabllo Vittar, Ivy Queen, and Poppy. Friday through Sunday at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. General admission is free; three-day VIP passes cost $95 via eventbrite.com.



Miami follows New York's footsteps in all the wrong ways. Climbing rent prices are just the beginning. But on Friday, Miami will partake in one big city tradition of which we don't take enough advantage: street music. Feel free to wear your headphones if you're averse to busking musicians, but you really should listen to the wellspring of talent that lives in the 305 during Make Music Miami Day. Friday at 1111 Stage Lincoln Road and Euclid Circle Stage Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. makemusicmiami.org. Admission is free.

Time flies. Case in point: Wisin y Yandel have been around for 21 years. And the Puerto Rican reggaeton duo is going hella strong. This Friday, Wisin y Yandel will deliver tunes from their latest (and tenth!) album, Los Campeones del Pueblo: The Big Leagues, at the AA Arena. The album, which dropped late last year, was the group's first LP in nearly six years, so enjoy the new mixed with the classic. 8 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $49 to $139 via ticketmaster.com.

Coral Gables Art Cinema Coral Gables Art Cinema

Music festivals are big business these days, including in South Florida. But before festivals became corporatized money-making machines, there was Woodstock. 50 years after the three-day celebration of music and free love, the festival is remembered as a beacon of hopefulness in the midst of a tumultuous period of war and racial strife. Beginning on Friday, Coral Gables Art Cinema will screen Woodstock: Three Days That Defined a Generation to put that defining '60s moment into context. Friday through Monday and Thursday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $11.75 via gablescinema.com.



Nicole Dennis-Benn's new book, Patsy, has it all. The tale follows the titular character on her unique journey in obtaining a visa to America from her home of Pennyfield, Jamaica. Along the way, the book touches on sexuality, identity, and a mother-daughter bond. This Friday, Dennis-Benn will chat about her latest masterpiece with fellow novelist and Breath, Eyes, Memory author Edwidge Danticat. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $11.75 via gablescinema.com.

Ready for some MUFF? It stands for the Miami Underground Film Festival, so get your mind out of the gutter. The first edition of the fest, held at Churchill's Pub, was a hit, and now it's back this weekend. More than 20 short films, documentaries, animations, and music videos, as well as live tunes from the likes of TRPL-Z, will keep you entertained all weekend. Saturday and Sunday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Redland Summer Fruit Festival Miami Dade Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces Fruit & Spice staff

Not every state can grow mangoes and oranges. Take that, Iowa! Fruit season is officially here, and the Redland Summer Fruit Festival will celebrate this weekend. In addition to raw fruits, you can enjoy local wines and freshly made smoothies and even purchase plants to take home. This fest has plenty for the kids too, including a pet farm, pony rides, and a watermelon-eating contest. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; redlandfruitandspice.com. Admission costs $10.



Depending upon the day (and the traffic), it can be tricky to get to Key West. Fortunately, Miamians are in luck: A bit of the Keys is landing in South Beach. "Look at You, Key West" is a series of colorful images showing off anything and everything that makes Key West sparkle, from tucked-away jack-o'-lanterns to wacky groupings of directional signs. The collection is the brainchild of former Miami Herald editor and Miami-based photographer Maggie Evans Silverstein. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; jmof.fiu.edu. Adult admission costs $12; discounts are available.



Trivia time: What singer is known as "El Sol de México" ("The Sun of Mexico")? Answer: The one and only Luis Miguel. Next year, the Latin-pop icon will celebrate his 50th birthday, and before that happens, he'll rock a show at the AA Arena this Sunday. We'd need about 20 pages to summarize his accomplishments, but let's summarize by saying he has 22 studio albums and won his first Grammy, for his famed "Me Gustas Tal Como Eres" duet with Sheena Easton, when he was 14. 8:30 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $95.95 to $695 via ticketmaster.com.

Lulu's Ice Cream turns 4 this Sunday. Nicole Diez

We'll all be screaming for ice cream this Sunday. Beloved local parlor Lulu's Ice Cream is turning 4 years old and is ready to throw down big-time. In addition to enjoying the shop's always yummy treats, the first 50 people in line Sunday will get a free limited-edition tote from the Upper Hand Art. Other fun stuff onsite includes personalized poems from the Biscayne Poet, free beer pours from Veza Sur Brewing, puppy-friendly ice-cream treats for dogs, and more. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lulu's Ice Cream, 2001 Biscayne Blvd., #CU-8, Miami; lulus-icecream.com. Admission is free.

A bike ride that ends with an ice-cold brewski? Cheers! It's time for another Rickenbacker Ride, brought to you by the beer-loving folks at Wynwood Brewing Company. The bike ride will depart from the brewery, head to Key Biscayne, and return over the Rickenbacker Causeway. Paid admission includes branded glassware and a Rickenbacker Pilsner after the race. Proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit Debris Free Oceans, so put the pedal to the metal. 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.