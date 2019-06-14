The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Happy Father's Day weekend, Miami. If you're looking to get litty with dad on Sunday, you've got plenty of options from a Little Havana-style blowout at Ball & Chain to Concrete Beach brews at Jungle Island and a holiday brunch buffet at the Rusty Pelican. Start the party early with a Copa América watch party at the Wynwood Marketplace on Friday, and don't forget to hit up this Saturday's Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade before Wynwood Pride Festival hits Miami next weekend.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Coral Gables Art Cinema Coral Gables Art Cinema

Friday

John Hughes created films that defined an entire generation. Before he went on to make classics like The Breakfast Club, Hughes hit it out of the park on his first try with Sixteen Candles, his directorial debut. On Friday, Coral Gables Art Cinema will screen the film with an added treat for local teens, who can get in free with a valid ID. And if a mid-afternoon trip to the movie theater is out of reach, Gables Cinema will screen an encore on Saturday, June 22, as part of its After Hours film series. 2:30 p.m. Friday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $11.75 via gablescinema.com.

Who will be the king of South American soccer? It's time to find out. Copa América kicks off Friday with 12 teams (including special guests Japan and Qatar) competing for fútbol glory in Brazil. The tourney runs through July 7, and the Wynwood Marketplace will host a watch party with open-air cabanas, cocktail specials, and oodles of screaming fans. 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



The Wharf celebrated National Rosé Day this past weekend, but the venue is keeping the boozy holidays going. Friday, head to North River Drive for the Wharf's National Bourbon Day celebration, Bourbon & Beer Bash. Admission is free, and the alcohol won't cost much: Pints will be $1, and glasses of wine will go for $3. Enjoy live music and food by Lung Yai Thai Tapas, Spris Artisan Pizza, Mojo Donuts, and many others. 4 p.m. Friday at the Wharf, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride 2018 Photo by Carina Mask

Saturday

There's plenty of Pride to go around in South Florida. Fort Lauderdale held its Pride parade in February, Miami Beach followed in March, and next weekend, the inaugural Wynwood Pride Festival will take over the Wynwood Marketplace. But before Miami's arts district gets decked out in rainbow colors, one of South Florida's gayest cities will observe the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. This year, Wilton Manors' Stonewall Pride Parade is not only marking five decades since the modern-day LGBTQIA rights movement began; it is also celebrating 20 years since the first Stonewall Pride parade rolled through the Broward city. 3 p.m. Saturday at Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors. Tickets cost $5 to $100 via eventbrite.com.

Clear the runway: Twenty One Pilots' Bandito Tour is ready to roll into Miami. The Columbus, Ohio-bred duo is celebrating its tenth year in the biz and released its latest LP, Trench, last year. There are plenty of classic tracks to enjoy, including "Stressed Out," "Tear in My Heart," "Ride," and "Heathens." 6 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35.50 to $75.50.



Things are about to get supercrafty at MIA Beer Company with Craft Market @ MIA. In addition to yummy beers, there will be a craft market with all kinds of fun to explore. Among the participating vendors are Casa Robles Cigars, Sunbabe Vintage, and Goblins Heist Comic Shop. Your paid admission includes three MIA cervezas and a raffle ticket. On the tunes front, the jazzy Lonewolf OMB will serenade you. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at MIA Beer Company, 10400 NW 33rd St., #150, Miami; mia.beer. Tickets cost $15.



There's so much happening at the Southside Food Festival that it's been split into three parts. First, from 6 to 10 p.m., there's a family fest with all kinds of international grub spanning Jamaican jerk, Mediterranean fare, crab, and more. For the kiddos, there will be train rides, bounce houses, and face painting. After 10 p.m., it's a 21-and-older affair with DJs Ruan Legend, Supa Roy, and other acts rockin' the house, and top-shelf liquor will be available for purchase. And the third part: It's a secret — you'll have to show up to find out. 6 p.m. Saturday at Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com and $20 at the gate.



When your event has a name like People Matter Fest, you can expect a powerful experience. For a third year, this multifaceted festival will deliver all kinds of fun to Liberty City. Trina, Ball Greezy, Sam Sneak, Brianna Perry, and a slew of other artists will perform. On the sports front, there will be a three-on-three father-and-son basketball tournament and the Bryant McKinnie flag football tournament. Humana Healthcare will have a kids' zone, and there will be an art area too. If you leave this party bored, that's on you. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Father's Day at Ball & Chain: See Sunday. Ball & Chain

Sunday

Happy Father's Day to all the awesome dads out there. This Sunday is your day, so make the most of it. Little Havana institution Ball & Chain is celebrating with handmade cigars, live tunes, and a big ol' caja china pig roasting for all to enjoy. Dad or not, if you purchase a Jim Beam beverage, you get a yummy pan con lechón for free. 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.



Jungle Island is getting all revved up for Father's Day. This Sunday, the lively theme park will host Dad Day Supercharged theme from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All dads will get free admission, and there will be a number of activities for them (and the kids!) to enjoy. Big Sounds Better will churn out jamming tunes, Classic Car Club Miami will display rad rides, Concrete Brewery will serve yummy brews, and a handful of food trucks will serve grub. Cheers, Dad! 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; jungleisland.com. Admission is free for dads, $49.49 for adults, and $37.33 for children aged 3 to 10.



Looking to give Dad the feast of a lifetime? Call the Rusty Pelican. The Key Biscayne mainstay will offer an indulgent Father's Day brunch buffet spread. Among the bites you and Pops can enjoy are caviar, sushi, prime rib, an expansive seafood bar, and much more. Additionally, Veza Sur will be onsite for beer tastings and will give all dads a special gift. 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; therustypelican.com. Brunch costs $85 for adults and $35 for children aged 4 to 11.



Miamians don't usually love things from Boston (especially if they're sports fans). But you can absolutely get behind Soul Clap. Though the DJ'ing duo hasn't released a full-length album since 2012, it continues to drop singles, EPs, and mixtapes spanning the funk, house, and hip-hop spectrum. Prepare to shake that ass for hours. 5 p.m. Sunday at the Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via residentadvisor.net.