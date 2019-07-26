The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

It's the last weekend of July, so let's go out on a sweltering high note.

Canadian pop princess Carly Rae Jepsen hits Miami Beach on Friday night. If she doesn't float your musical boat, Dave Matthews Band will rock West Palm Beach Friday evening and Shawn Mendes will make hearts throb in Miami on Sunday. You can also catch some ballet, watch a shark movie (in the water!), or eat a bunch of mango-inspired grub at the South Beach Mango Festival & MangoPalooza.

Here are the best events happening in Miami this weekend.

Carly Rae Jepsen Natalie O'Moore

Friday, July 26

"But here's my number, so call me maybe?" No apologies for planting Carly Rae Jepsen's catchy tune in your head. The pop powerhouse is coming to the Fillmore this Friday. It's been seven years since that weirdly hypnotic single owned the airwaves, and there's a helluva lot more to her these days. Case in point: Her latest LP, Dedicated, which dropped in May, has critics raving. 8 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $36.50 to $56 via livenation.com.



Colson Whitehead's last read, The Underground Railroad, won the Pulitzer Prize and a National Book Award and was an Oprah's Book Club pick. Now it's time for his followup, The Nickel Boys, which touches on segregation and the unique struggles within the civil rights movement. The book was inspired by the story of the horrific conditions endured by children at Florida's infamous Dozier School for Boys. Whitehead will be at the Arsht Center this Friday to talk about it. If you use the promo code BRINGAFRIEND at checkout, for every full-price ticket you buy, you get another for 10 bucks. 8 p.m. Friday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $36.50 to $56.



It's not really summer without a Dave Matthews Band performance at a sweaty outdoor amphitheater. DMB will stop in WPB Friday evening with nine studio albums' worth of material. In addition to delivering many classics — including "Crash," "The Space Between," and "Where Are You Going" — the Charlottesville, Virginia band's latest album, Come Tomorrow, hit number one on the Billboard 200 last year. 8 p.m. Friday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $45.50 via livenation.com.

EXPAND The International Ballet of Miami kicks off Friday. Ballet Manila Philippines

Okay, so you didn't do so well in your ballet classes as a kid. That's okay. You can still watch some of the best ballet dancers in the world as they converge on the 305 for the International Ballet Festival of Miami. Among a number of ballet programs, performances, and related activities through August 18, there's an event on Friday at the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center boasting dance-inspired sculptures by Colombian artist, Liliana Mendez. 8 p.m. Friday at Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center, 111 SW Fifth Ave., Miami; internationalballetfestival.org. Admission is free.

Shark Week is in full force. To celebrate the most fin-tastic week around, can watch a movie in the water. The kind folks at ROAM are showing the terrifying, shark-filled flick The Meg at Oleta River Outdoor Center Friday evening. The movie will be shown on a mammoth screen, so enjoy it fireside, on a beach blanket, or — if you're super brave — in the moonlit ocean. 9 p.m. Friday at Oleta River Outdoor Center, 3400 NE 163rd St., North Miami Beach; fareharbor.com. Admission costs $10 plus $6 per vehicle for park entry.

Red Bull Dance Your Style will give dancers the chance to shine. Jordan Nicholson/Red Bull Content Pool

Saturday, July 27

You already own the dance floor on the average club night. Now it's time to up your game. The Red Bull Dance Your Style competition will give you a moment to shine — and perhaps move on to a bigger stage. The best dancer at Saturday's affair will receive an entry into the national finals in Vegas. From there, it's the world finals in Paris in October. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via tixr.com.

UPDATE: This event has been canceled. Very few communities in the United States are blessed to have mango-growing capabilities. That gives South Florida something special to celebrate. The second-annual South Beach Mango Festival & MangoPalooza will be loaded with chef competitions, a mango auction, mango-eating contests, and mango-inspired cocktails. The Saturday shindig is 21-plus, and the Sunday event is family-friendly. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $13.33 to $59.95 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND It will be good vibes galore at Tank Brewing's Summer Vibes Lager Festival on Saturday. Julia Rose

What style of beer pairs well with Miami's gazillion-degree summertime temperatures? Stout? No. Porter? No. Lager? Yes, please! The Tank Brewing Co. will launch its first Summer Vibes Lager Fest, loaded with fresh taps of its Playita Pils, Doppelbock, DH Enigma Lager, and a new dunkel. In addition to Tank faves, nearly ten other breweries will be onsite pouring sudsy deliciousness, including Wynwood Brewing, Veza Sur, and MIA. 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Tank Brewing Co., 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; thetankbrewing.com. Admission is free



Sunday, July 29



The popular Daybreaker (an early-morning dance workout party) doesn't always have to happen at the break of dawn. On Sunday evening, a special Daybreaker dusk edition party is happening at the Faena Beach and Theater. Things kick off with a yoga sesh at 6:30 p.m. From there, enjoy a dance party with Dude Skywalker from 8 to 10 p.m. and wind things down with meditation led by Agustina Caminos. When you get hungry from all the activity, there will be free kombucha as well as bites from Manitoba Harvest. 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Faena Beach and Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; daybreaker.com. Tickets cost $25 for yoga and party admission.

Shawn Mendes will make fans scream in Miami this weekend. But will his girlfriend Camila Cabello, a Miami native and pop superstar in her own right, be there too? You'll have to attend to find out. Mendes is basically taking over the world right now: His single "I Can't Have You" and his duet with Cabello, "Señorita," have topped the charts this year. Fellow Canadian Alessia Cara (of "Here," "Wild Things," and "Stay" fame) will open the show. 6:30 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $121.