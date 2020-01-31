The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Get your jam on. Super Bowl weekend, and everything that comes with it, has arrived.

The last Super Bowl that Miami hosted was Super Bowl XLIV in 2010 at what was then known as the Sun Life Stadium; how the hell has it been a decade? Temporal alienation aside, there's plenty of fun to be had this weekend: In addition to the Big Game itself on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, Guns N' Roses and Snoop Dogg will share the AmericanAirlines stage as part of the Super Bowl Music Fest on Friday, January 31. Later that evening, if you're still going strong, hit Club Space for a whopping ten-hour set from EDM heavyweights Diplo and Carnage. Beyond the barrage of tunes, the Brewery Running Series rolls into Doral's Tripping Animals Brewing on Sunday — a beer and swag will be waiting for you at the finish line.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Snoop Dogg shares the American Airlines Arena stage with Guns N' Roses on Friday. Carina Mask

Related Stories The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Friday, January 31

Ordinarily, you don't get to catch Guns N' Roses and Snoop Dogg on the same stage ever. But it's happening on Friday evening as part of the Super Bowl Music Fest, which kicked off Thursday with DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, and many others. In addition to catching the rock and rap legends on Friday, Maroon 5 and country crooners Dan + Shay will headline the big stage on Saturday as part of the three-day fest. 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $100 to $1,350 via ticketmaster.com.

For a chill Friday evening, the French Horn Collective will headline the latest Jazz at MOCA event. Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

Before this loony weekend kicks off in South Florida, we need a little tranquility. Fortunately, the French Horn Collective will play a free show at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami (MOCA) this Friday evening, offering a more subdued alternative to the more boisterous shenanigans that'll be taking place. Prior to the Collective's performance, Fluxus Haus dancers will teach folks some classic moves, including the jitterbug, Charleston, and jive. So get ready to cut a rug. The show marks the latest event in the Jazz at MOCA series, a musical shindig that offers a free show each month. 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Carnage Photo by Julian Schrader

Prepare for ten consecutive hours of electronic music madness. Big-time DJs Diplo and Carnage will be sharing, well, space, in the Club Space DJ booth beginning late Friday evening. From there, they'll be spinning all night long and well into Saturday afternoon. The only question is: Can you keep up with them? For pre-show listens — just in case ten hours of music curated by the pair is not enough — Diplo dropped a collaborative album with Sia and Labrinth titled LSD in 2019. On Carnage's end, the Guatemala-born DJ's 2019 single with Wiz Khalifa and G-Eazy, "Wait for Me," is a great song for cruising with that convertible top down. 11 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th Street, Miami; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $40 and up.

High fives all around! The Brewery Running Series rolls into Tripping Animals Brewing in Doral on Saturday. Katie Doyle Mermaid and Me Photography

Saturday, February 1

Okay, so maybe running isn't necessarily your thing. But if beer is waiting for you at the end and it's a generally relaxed 5K, perhaps that may motivate you? The always-vibrant Brewery Running Series will be kicking off at the Tripping Animals Brewery in Doral on Saturday. Essentially, the 5K-ish fun run (read: run at your own pace) starts and ends at the brewery. Post-event, you get a free beer, swag, and door prize entries to win more beer and swag. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Covenant House Florida, which helps local runaway and homeless youth. 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at Tripping Animals Brewing, 2685 NW 105th Ave., Doral; breweryrunningseries.com. Tickets cost $30 and up via eventbrite.com.

For fans of the Miami Flea, it's founders have created a new food-focused event. The Last Bite: A South Florida Food Feast will kick off this Saturday. Sponsored by Veza Sur Brewing and Prism Creative Group, the fest will offer food and goods from more than 30 eateries and 15 artisan vendors, including Lulu's Ice Cream, Naughty Coffee, and the Wanderlust Bazaar. On the tunes front, headliner Locos por Juana, the Savants of Soul, and Bad Apples Brass Band will perform. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 1, in Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Coconut Grove. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Sunday, February 2

Before the big game this Sunday, add some wholesome yoga goodness to the equation. You may have seen yogis stretching near the intersection of Lincoln Road and Euclid Avenue. Well, now you can join the action this Sunday. Warrior Flow Yoga kicks off with a 15-minute meditation session, followed by an open-level flow class (translation: Anyone is welcome regardless of experience level). Pro tip: Bring your own mat, towel, and water. 9:45 a.m. Sunday, February 2, at 700 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

This list would be totally incomplete without mentioning the Big Game itself: Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium this Sunday. Now, the questions remain: How low will tickets go on resale sites as the game gets closer? And just how much are you willing to redefine the word "cheap" in order to snag a ticket? Assuming you're a common schmoe like the rest of us, just remember there are plenty of other ways to enjoy the Niners-Chiefs showdown. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; hardrockstadium.com. Resale tickets cost $4,000 and up via ticketmaster.com.