The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Wait a second — it's the weekend already? Just a few days after you stayed up far too late and tied one on for New Year's Eve, it's time to shake off that lingering hangover and kick things into high gear yet again. Why? Because it's Miami baby! Sure, we've had a bunch of star-studded affairs in days past, but there is plenty to look forward to this weekend. Among the big stuff, Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour makes a stop at the BB&T Center on Sunrise. In addition to hype, inspiration, and wellness, Lady Gaga and Julianne Hough will visit Oprah for chats as part of the event. If you haven't had enough beer this week, the Miami Beer Festival takes over Marlins Park on Saturday with brews from more than 50 breweries. To close out the weekend on a rockin' note, Paladin is headlining the day-long Heavy Metal Beach Party at Virginia Key on Sunday.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

You probably drink coffee every day, so there's no reason it should be anything less than delightful. The folks at the North Carolina-based specialty roaster Counter Culture Coffee open their Little River facility to the public every Friday for the special Tasting at Ten. Try a bunch of types of java, hear about their origins and tasting notes, and be inspired to up your home coffee game the next time you need some beans. 10 a.m. Friday, January 3, at Counter Culture Coffee Miami Training Center, 7450 N. Miami Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.



Perhaps you're looking for a new platform for your tunes, poetry or spoken word. Maybe you just want to be entertained; Either way, you'll find it at the monthly Speak! Rooftop Sessions event on Friday at the Citadel. Hosted by Rob Lee, anyone is invited to bring their A-game, and you're guaranteed to leave inspired. And when you're hungry, The Citadel's food hall is always serving up some diverse deliciousness, too. 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, January 3, at The Citadel, 8300 NE Second Ave., Miami; thecitadelmiami.com. Admission is free.

Oprah Winfrey Photo by Jemal Countess / Getty

You get an Oprah! And, you get an Oprah! That's right, the one and only Oprah Winfrey is magically landing in South Florida as her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour hits the BB&T Center on Saturday. Billed as a day-long party, the tour promises inspirational sessions focused on wellness, motivation and some totally rad guests. For the Sunrise stop, Oprah will have Lady Gaga and Julianne Hough in tow with her. 9 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $45.25 to $125.25 via ticketmaster.com.

The fourth edition of the South Beach Jazz Festival will present a number of international artists when it swings into town this Friday through Sunday. Among the performances that'll take place around town, there are some free options, including a special concert — Jazz in Motion on Ocean — Saturday in Lummus Park. Among the performers you can catch during this six-hour span of jazzy goodness are Alfredo Chacon, Yainier Hora, Magela Herrera, and Ruben Caban. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, January 4, in Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Beer is one of the few ways to get through a sad Marlins game. Well, on Saturday, there's a beer festival and no Marlins game involved at Marlins Park. So, it's a guaranteed win all around. For the 2020 Miami Beer Fest, dozens of international and craft breweries will converge on the stadium, with a food truck alley, DJs and entertainment throughout the day. If you're feeling fancy, VIP tickets are available for 15 bucks more and come with an extra hour of the fest and some select tastings. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, January 4, at Marlins Park 501 Marlins Way, Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $45 to $60.

Historic Virginia Key Beach Park Photo by Jessica Gibbs

What is that loud, awesome noise you hear coming from Virginia Key? On Sunday, it's definitely the Heavy Metal Beach Party. Unfortunately Goatwhore was billed for the event and had to back out. But, the lineup is still totally stellar with Paladin, Soul Burner, Cell, Solemn Vision, Cyber Strike, Vitality and more slated to rock. In addition to the tunes, there will be kayak/paddle board tours, a "Metal Yoga on the Beach" session and food trucks to keep your tummy happy. 3 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Drive, Miami; heavymetalbeachparty.com. Tickets cost $20 to $149.

A new film, Making It in America, has chronicled immigrant success stories from throughout the years, including a spotlight on Lulu's Ice Cream founder Luisa Santos and concrete titan Luis Garcia. This Sunday, the Miguel Fernandez-directed film will premiere at the Koubek Center, where there will also be a postscreening Q&A with some of Miami's leading immigrant entrepreneurs. 5 p.m. Sunday, January 5, at Miami Dade College Koubek Memorial Center, 2705 SW Third St., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.