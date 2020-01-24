The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

It's the eve of Super Bowl LIV, but there's still plenty of great things to do in Miami before the big game brings a flurry of entertainment madness to town. You have Steve Aoki at Story, Super Bowl Live, the Buena Vista Market Fest, and other diverions to keep your mind occupied before it's filled with thoughts of nothing but football and navigating nightmarish traffic.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Friday, January 24

How do we know when it's important to start taking climate change seriously? One indication is when there's an event being held in your vicinity titled Miami Climate Symposium 2020: Predicting and Living With Extremes. In addition to a number of discussions and presentations on weather extremes and prospective solutions, an open-to-the-public panel will include experts from universities and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration this Friday at the Watsco Center. CNN's Bill Weir will moderate the panel. 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; miami.edu. Admission is free with online registration.

Steve Aoki will bring the oomph to STORY Nightclub on Friday. George Martinez/ gmartnx.com

If a little Steve Aoki won't pump you up, then boy, we just don't know what to tell ya. The always energetic DJ/producer extraordinaire will be rocking Story Nightclub on Friday evening. If you're trying to pump yourself up with his work before the show, "Boneless" is always a reliable tune of his. For newer jams, his album Neon Future III hit earbuds in 2018, and there's even a sequel — the aptly titled Neon Future IV — in the works for 2020. 11 p.m. Friday, January 25, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tixr.com. Admission costs $30 and up.

EXPAND Super Bowl Live Rendering courtesy of Miami Super Bowl Host Committee

Saturday, January 25

The Super Bowl itself won't be going down until Sunday, February 2, but it's never too early to start partying for the biggest sporting event in the U.S. The NFL's Super Bowl Live fan fest will open this Saturday in Bayfront Park, and offers a more wholesome alternative to the debauchery that'll otherwise be defining the week. The seven-day fest promises a number of experiences, including live music and dancing, culinary demos, an "Environmental Village," fan activities and shenanigans, and a Tailgate Town for chillin'. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, January 25; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, January 26; and select days/times through February 1 at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; nfl.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of Upper Buena Vista

Are you a true Miamian if you haven't been to a Buena Vista Market Fest? The answer is no. So head to Buena Vista Market Fest V this Saturday afternoon. This market-meets-fest is loaded with good vibes, friendly people, and plenty of activities to fill your day, including mindfulness rituals, DJ sets, craft cocktails, and artisan goods. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, January 25, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Upper Buena Vista, 184 NE 50th Ter., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

You'll get double the Martin at Hard Rock Live on Saturday. Iconic funny dudes Steve Martin and Martin Short are extending their comedic bromance here in 2020 as their The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment Tour hits the brand-spanking new venue in Hollywood. The guys' friendship spans 30-plus years, as they first met on the set of the 1986 flick Three Amigos. 2020 marks the fifth consecutive year that the duo has been touring together, and they're still finding new ways to make each other literally laugh out loud every night. 8 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $45 to $135.

EXPAND Get ready to rock as HED PE hits Culture Room on Sunday. hed(p.e.)

Sunday, January 26

2019 year was a milestone year for Huntington Beach, Calif.-bred rock outfit Hed PE. It marked 25 years since the band's 1994 formation, and as the icing on the b-day cake, the group released its 11th studio album, Stampede. To keep the momentum going into 2020, Hed PE will bring all of its rap-punk-reggae stylings to the Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday as part of its 2020 Can I Rock tour. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $18.

If you haven't seen Keanu Reeves at his finest in the 1999 sci-fi flick The Matrix (OK, he's been great in Speed, Parenthood, and all the John Wick stuff too), this Sunday is the perfect time to fix that. The film will play during a special pop-up series — the Wynwood Film Series, in partnership with O Cinema — at the Wynwood Marketplace. 7 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.