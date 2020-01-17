The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Fun fact: January 17 is Ditch New Year's Resolutions Day. If you're trying to break your commitments with aplomb, this weekend offers plenty of debauchery-filled opportunities. On the health front, get your namaste on during the first edition of the Yoga Chakra Series this Saturday morning. Or if you want to finally break that diet, Sunday's NoMi Mac & Cheese Fest will be loaded with savory bites. For those looking to stay cultured in the new year, it's Art Deco Weekend, offering 85 diverse events over three days on Ocean Drive. Ample entertainment options include two shows from Celine Dion at American Airlines and Trevor Noah's tour stop to at Hard Rock Live on Saturday.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

EXPAND Gatsby vibes at Art Deco Weekend 2018. Karli Evans

Friday, January 17

Three days, 85 events, and an ocean view. It's time for another Art Deco Weekend, which is happening on Ocean Drive between Sixth and 13th Streets all weekend in South Beach. The festival, which debuted in 1976, offers guided historical tours, jazz performances, classic car shows, dance sessions, a dog walk, a marketplace, antiques, and myriad other diversions. So plan accordingly to make the most of your deco-filled days. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, January 17; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, January 18; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 19, on Ocean Drive between Sixth and 13th Streets, Miami Beach; artdecoweekend.com. Admission is free.



Most South Floridians who've grown accustomed to watching the streets frequently flood know climate change is real. The documentary Paris to Pittsburgh zooms in on what everyday Americans are doing to fight climate change with or without politicians' support. This Friday, 1 Hotel South Beach will host a screening of the film, which will be accompanied by an intimate Q&A with CLEO Institute founder Caroline Lewis. If you want to munch while enjoying the free movie, purchase a $15 food and drink package, which includes snacks and two beverages, before the show. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, January 17, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 1hotels.com. Admission is free; food and beverage packages are available for purchase via eventbrite.com.

Celine Dion Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Celine Dion's first world tour in a decade kicked off in September, and now the Canadian songstress is landing in Miami for two shows. Her Courage World Tour rolls into the AA Arena this Friday and Saturday, and she's bringing all her hits, including "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," "Because You Loved Me," and that Titanic song. Prepare to swoon. 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 18, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $49 to $250.

Bounce around! The Big Bounce America will land in Miramar Park this weekend and run through February 2. The Big Bounce America

Saturday, January 18

If you're looking to bounce around this weekend, you can literally bounce around in Miramar Regional Park. The Big Bounce America kicks off its multiweek stop in South Florida with 10,000-plus square feet of space to get your bounce on. Among the attractions within the experience are the Guinness World Records-certified "World's Biggest Bounce House," a sports slam arena, a giant obstacle course, and a space-themed utopia. In addition to opportunities for family time, there are adults-only sessions too. Saturday, January 18; Sunday, January 19; and Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through February 2 in Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; thebigbounceamerica.com. Three-hour passes for adults cost $35, and various discounts are available.

You'll have plenty of opportunities to get your free yoga on in Brickell this year. The Underline Yoga Chakra Series will offer seven classes in Brickell City Centre throughout the year, and the first — the Root Session — is set to happen this Saturday morning. Instructor Anny Norato will guide you on this journey and concentrate on the base of the spine as well as the principles of security and survival. 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; theunderline.org. Admission is free.

Hey, it's Trevor Noah! Photo by Brad Barket

Whether you watch his Comedy Central show or catch highlights of his sendups of the news cycle, odds are you're familiar with Trevor Noah. Live-comedy enthusiasts will get to know him a bit more intimately this Saturday evening during his visit to the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. The late-night host's Loud & Clear tour sold out in 75 cities last year, so be sure to snag your tickets while you can. 8 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $45 to $115.

Sunday, January 19

Who cooks up the best mac and cheese in town? Find out this Saturday, when competitors from across South Florida face off in the third-annual NoMi Mac & Cheese Fest. Try local cheesy concoctions, peruse art for sale, and enjoy a special performance by the legendary Doug E. Fresh (AKA the Human Beatbox). And if you think you make the best cheesy mac on the planet, you can enter your concoction for 30 bucks for a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 18, in Griffing Park, 12220 Griffing Blvd., North Miami. Admission is free; bake-off entry fee costs $30 via eventbrite.com.